Donald Trump, the cleaning lady, and the economy

There is a story I've heard about a professor in a college of business. As I recall, he was teaching students who were on track to become top-tier managers in major corporations. On the final examination for his course, there were ten essay questions. Nine of them were difficult but fair. The tenth question, however, stymied all of the students, and they complained that it was not only unfair, but irrelevant to the course material.

The question was, what is the name of the woman who has been cleaning this classroom every day throughout this semester? For extra credit, what are the names of her two children?

There is an old adage that says, on your way to the top, be nice to the people you meet, because you will meet them again on your way to the bottom.

President Trump was elected to the presidency by those whom he referred to as the forgotten men and women of America. He did not forget us. According to those close to him, his empathetic character became evident many years before he contemplated running for the presidency. As a magnate in the construction industry, he was loved and respected, perhaps not so much by the architects and engineers and accountants in his employ, but by the laborers and tradesmen who sweated in the trenches. These, Trump knew, are the people who matter the most. They do the work. They drive the nails. They weld the first and final joint. It is they who can tell you how the project is really going. They are the ones who make the difference between mediocrity and excellence. Donald Trump spent a great deal of time with these folks. He knew their names and asked about their children.

Sadly, this is also why he was driven from office by the hordes of infiltrators and saboteurs, and the outright criminals, who wanted him gone. They still want to punish everyone associated with him, as an object lesson, a warning, to any future upstarts who might fill the gap he has left.

For now, the hedge fund managers think they have won. They profit not from building, as Trump did, but from tearing down. For a brief moment, recently, it seemed that the short-sellers had managed, once again, to rob the poor — but then there was an upstart rebellion, and the robber barons found themselves on the short end of their scheme. Not to worry, they tell us: they will regulate themselves back into the catbird seat, and the powerless will rue the day that they disturbed "the way things ought to be."

Will capitalism finally become accessible to the ordinary man and woman? Will the economy serve us all, or will it remain rigged? Will a government of the left, a government allied with the wealthy manipulators, and with the dark state, solidify its power forever? Is there any hope?

There are rumors that President Trump is not yet done. It would not be like him to yield to evil. Furthermore, there are state legislatures that are continuing to investigate whether Biden legally won their electors. It is they, the representatives of the people, who may yet uncover a scandal so momentous as to shake the system to its foundations.

Whatever the outcome, the basic fact remains. The forgotten people have been roused from their complacence and fatalism. We have had a taste of what it is like to be led by one who cares about us, and who suffers the slings and arrows of the corrupt on our behalf. As arrogant leftists tell us to retrain and find new jobs, it is up to us to see to it that soon, it will be they who must find new jobs.

President Trump is meeting, once again, the people he met on the way up to the presidency, including the cleaning lady and her two children. We stand ready to lift him once again.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.