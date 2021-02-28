Democrats waste everyone's time with COVID cash bonanza giveaway bill

Years ago, I heard that Senator Bob Dole said this about legislating:

All you need to know is this. You can never go wrong by voting for a bill that fails, or against a bill that passes.

Let me borrow a bit of Senator Dole's wisdom and say this: the easiest thing is to vote for a bill that you know will never become law.

On Friday night, the House Democrats voted for a mammoth bill that includes everything under the liberal sun. This is from NBC News:

The Democratic-controlled House voted 219 to 212 to approve the bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments, a $400-a-week federal unemployment bonus, a per-child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year and billions of dollars to distribute the coronavirus vaccines and to assist schools and local governments. The vote split largely on partisan lines, with every Republican voting against the measure and just two Democrats joining them — Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

Wonder how many more Democrats wanted to vote "no" but couldn't?

According to polls cited in the article, the bill was supported by majorities of voters. If so, then why didn't any GOP members support it?

In sum, this is a horrible bill with something for every interest group. It will never make it in the U.S. Senate, and that's the best part.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.