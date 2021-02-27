Democrats plot to Californ-ify all of America's elections

Fresh from touting America's freest, fairest, and "most secure" election, Democrats and their allies have put election reform at the top of their congressional to-do list, with H.R. 1, the commie-sounding "For the People Act of 2021."

So much for 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it.'

According to this biased report from the Associated Press:

Democrats feel a sense of urgency to enact the legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when their narrow majorities in the House and Senate will be at risk. The bill, which good-government groups have championed, is advancing against a backdrop of Republican-controlled states seizing on former President Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen 2020 election to push legislation that would make it more difficult to vote. Democrats argue that voters of color, a key constituency for the party, would be disproportionately affected. It also comes on the cusp of a once-in-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts, a highly partisan affair that is typically controlled by state legislatures. With Republicans controlling the majority of statehouse, the process alone could help the GOP win enough seats to recapture the House. The Democratic bill would instead require that the boundaries be drawn by independent commissions. “Every political player knows what’s at stake,” said Fred Wertheimer, the president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan good-government group based in Washington. “There is a race between what is going on in Republican state legislatures, and this effort to pass federal rules to protect the right to vote of every eligible citizen.”

Which raises the question: Ig everything was so Jimmy-Carter on the up-and-up, why need to enact such reforms?

The first step it seems will be to take away from red state legislatures the right to make their own election rules and count their own ballots. Those, incidentally, are the states that had no allegations of fraud and were able to count their votes in one day instead of six weeks, along with no 'found' ballots, as occurred in four blue solid Democrat-run cities. Punish the competent, to take on the ways of the verifiably incompetent? Something sounds pretty fishy.

Here's what they really want:

Citing Congress’ constitutional authority to set the time, place and manner of federal elections, Democrats want national rules that they say would make voting more uniform, accessible and fair across the nation. The bill would stymie state GOP efforts by mandating early voting, same-day registration and other long-sought reforms that Republicans reject. The 791-page measure, which was first introduced two years ago, would also require dark money political groups to disclose anonymous donors, as well as create reporting requirements for online political ads. It would appropriate nearly $2 billion for election infrastructure upgrades. And in a rearview nod at Trump, it would obligate presidents to disclose their tax returns.

So in other words, they want same-day registration, mail-in balloting, weeks and weeks of early voting, and probably ballot-harvesting. All of these measures, up until this election, have been either banned or frowned on internationally, owing to the well known high probability and opportunities presented for fraud. Democrats have sent out all signs of having benefited from such fraud in 2021, and instead of enjoy it while they can, or legislating in a way as to get legitimately re-elected, would rather just mandate their rigging through the country. If they get their way, watch the whole country turn blue. It's all part of what Time magazine tried to sell in its suck-up piece about elites moving to rig the vote as "fortifying" the elections.

Bottle some sewer water and rename it as perfume and it's amazing how much you can sell of it, so their logic goes.

And here's another thing: A recent study of studies reported by Roll Call found that big money in politics was not a hot voter issue, and voter distrust of elections was completely unaffected by all the seriesese out there on voter reform.

It shows that this move is nothing but a naked bid to Californify all of America's elections. Competent states would be penalized. Incompetent ones would be models.

Or more to the point: They got in by fraud once. Now they seek to consolidate themselves in power through rigging. For them, that'sa good thing. Freed from the burden of having to answer to voters, they can then govern and legislate any way they like. That's how communist tyranny works, too.

It also says that Democrats are running scared: They know the voters are going to throw them out after all their unpopular legislative actions. They're trying to stave it off by rigging, instead of by responding to voters' needs, which potentially could get them re-elected.

Voters can see through this, and very fortunately, the AP reports that the measure is unlikely to survive the Senate filibuster. One thing it will do is draw a reaction:

Let's hope the Democrat boy's finger is too small to hold in that dike.

Image: Bagogames, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0