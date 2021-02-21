Democrats: Pipelines, walls bad for America, good for everyone else

President Biden (I will never get over writing or saying that), whether he knows it or not, signed executive orders ending construction of the border wall and the Keystone XL Pipeline in the first hours of his presidency. Together these actions have directly cost Americans tens of thousands of jobs, led to quickly escalating gas prices, and made the United States far less secure in every way.

Nice opening, Joe, what are you going to do for an encore? Not to worry, Biden is promoting a pipeline project involving the Taliban, according to the Washington Examiner. Yes, those Taliban. The Biden administration has apparently brokered a meeting between the Turkmenistan government and the Taliban to further prospects for a trans-Afghanistan pipeline that would bring Turkmen gas across Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s Qatar-based negotiation team, speaking to reporters in Ashgabat.

(Photo: Turkmen Foreign Ministry; source)

This was the same deal, the Examiner reports, that now-Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, then a consultant for the Unocal Corporation, sought to make with the Taliban in the years before the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Since the Taliban heartily approved of the attacks which killed nearly 3,000 men, women, and children, that deal was -- perhaps understandably -- put on hold.

Democrats seem fond of facilitating construction of pipelines benefitting others, including those that have killed numerous American citizens, while simultaneously putting the kibosh on those that could help provide affordable energy for Americans. They are oddly sanguine about the extraction industry in other countries while being maniacally opposed to Americans being able to, say, heat their homes with energy provided by domestic oil, coal or even natural gas. Virtually all of the most prominent Democratic moralists warning us of the imminent dire consequences of global warming, a.k.a. climate change, have carbon footprints many times the size of the rest of us. John Kerry and his wife, for example, own multiple houses, a yacht, and fly on private jets. Yet he doesn’t want the deplorables in flyover country to mow the yard or grill a steak.

Similarly, Democrats claim a wall on the southern border of the U.S. can’t or shouldn’t be built/is too expensive/won’t work, yet they routinely build fences and walls around their own abodes, and occasionally acknowledge the efficacy of other nations’ barriers.

What’s more, they wish to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights and leave them unable to defend themselves and their loved ones even as they want to defund and disband the police, yet most bigwigs have armed security protecting them at all times.

Moreover, Biden was going to vaccinate Gitmo terrorists before most Americans, prior to an outcry of disgust. Dems plan to offer illegal aliens lower college tuition rates than American citizens. They lock us down and in while they eat at the French Laundry and get their hair done.

Gee, it’s almost as if they don’t like us.

Why does anyone listen to anything any of the pompous, heinous clowns in government say? Why do people believe the “experts” and the proclamations of the elite? Why do they obey the edicts, decrees and mandates of those in the ruling class/bureaucracy/Swamp?

Why don’t they cut out the middleman and just flog themselves instead?