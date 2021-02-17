Delusional or Deliberate? The great leftist disconnect from reality

America's Democrat party leftists are disconnected from reality. All leftists believe the fantasy that the government can manage the economy. However, America’s leftists also believe, to name three big examples, that sexes can magically switch places, that ending our criminal justice system reduces crime, and that a country can simultaneously sustain an open border and a welfare state. On a smaller delusional scale, Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed her disconnect from small business concerns, and the New York Times was horrified by “unfettered conversations.”

Jen Psaki, who serves as Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, is an excellent choice in many ways. She’s comfortable appearing uninformed and unintelligent before the media. She knows that they won’t call her out and apparently doesn’t care what the American people think. On Tuesday, she offered a perfect example of that latter point.

Psaki is hosting weekly video briefings during which she answers questions people have submitted via Twitter. At one minute and 21 seconds into the video below, Psaki reads out the question: “What is President Biden doing for my small business?”

Before getting to Psaki’s answer, a little context is helpful here. Back in 2019, before the Wuhan virus hit, the U.S. Small Business Administration put together a FAQ sheet about small businesses, with a small business defined as one with fewer than 500 employees. In 2016, there were 30.7 million small businesses in America, comprising 99.9% of all firms, 99.7% of all firms with paid employees, 47.3% of private-sector employees (60 million people), and 40.7% of the private-sector payroll. From 2000-2018, they accounted for 64.9% of new net job creation. They mattered.

By September 2020, nearly 100,000 small businesses had permanently closed across America. By November, just in New York and New Jersey, nearly one-third of all small businesses were gone. The lockdowns have decimated businesses in every Democrat-run state. Considering how important small businesses are to the economy, this is a deeply serious issue.

So what’s Psaki’s choice for the most important thing – the “first and foremost” thing – that Biden has done for small businesses? “He nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration”:

I’ve gotten a ton of great questions on Twitter since our last video, so I took some time to answer a few more here. We covered a lot of ground -- from what we are doing on vaccines, to how @POTUS is helping small businesses, to an update on Major and Champ. pic.twitter.com/X9P48csp9S — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 16, 2021

And what else did Biden do for small businesses? He signed a race-based executive order making money available only for minorities.

This is a woman disconnected from reality, working for an administration that’s equally disconnected.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has found something else to worry about. It seems that Americans are seeking out…prepare yourself…“unfettered speech.” No, that’s not a Babylon Bee headline. It’s a genuine New York Times tweet (although I can’t get to the tweet and can offer only this screengrab):

For the Democrat-party-approved media in Biden’s America, the First Amendment is a nullity. The idea of unfettered free speech, without the leftist tech titans' necessary controls, is both horrifying and dangerous.

In the past, we were a society that encouraged robust free speech as an antidote to violence. People who can air their grievances are less likely to need to man the barricades. Our leftist media has run far and fast in the opposite direction. In 2020, our so-called journalists celebrated when leftist mobs ran rampant through American streets, assaulting people, looting, burning, and killing, but in 2021 they are having a hissy fit at the thought that Americans can speak freely.

Leftism is delusional and America cannot survive long on a trajectory so divorced from reality. Alternatively, America's leftists are playing a very deep game, trying to destroy Americans' sanity as part of its plan to destroy America itself. Whatever the motive, this retreat from reality must inevitably end, but a lot of people will be badly hurt before it does.

IMAGE: Unicorn image by Anja🤗#helpinghands #solidarity#stays healthy🙏 from Pixabay, with added text by Andrea Widburg.