Censoring to get to the truth

Someone once said, "The nice thing about telling the truth is that you don't have to remember what you said." I mention that quote because the definition of truth is getting a lot of attention recently. Yesterday, for example, a writer from The New York Times suggested that the Biden administration needs a truth czar.

The folks in Silicon Valley have taken an interest in the truth. On platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, they have opted for censorship over free speech. This, they say, is the only way to ensure that only the truth enters the marketplace of ideas. To this end, they have embraced censorship to eliminate non-conforming ideas from the marketplace of ideas.

With all the Silicon Valley money and influence in Washington, few are challenging this blatant censorship. Ordinary Americans reminisce about the good old days of free speech; they reminisce about the good old days of Pravda (ironically, the Russian word for "truth"). They think that, with a few good algorithms, they can move the North Star and reset the Plumb line. Such is the arrogance of the left and their swamp.

Do we deplorables claim to know the truth? Not fully. The Apostle Paul once wrote, "We see through a glass darkly." That means that we humans, with all our limitations and sin, cannot really see the truth. Jesus said, "I am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life." We don't fully know the truth, but we know Who can lead us there.

One of our former leaders who recently had his statute removed from Boston because it was "racist" said, "You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."

The battle for truth continues, and the gang in Silicon Valley think they can censor their way to the truth. The irony is that the lies they are bulldozing over are growing into a mountain. They would help themselves and make their lives a lot easier if they would listen to a famous black leader, Booker T. Washington, who once said, "A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good, just because it's accepted by a majority."

Unfortunately, Washington's comments will fall on deaf ears because leftists distrust lessons from the past, especially lessons from America's past. They can try to censor their way to the truth, but I'll stick with the North Star and the Creator who put it where it is.

Image: The worst thing about censorship by Tyler Menezes. CC BY-SA 2.0.