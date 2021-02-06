Biden's spite against Trump is going to come back to bite him

Joe Biden must be convinced he and his corrupt Democrats are now ensconced forever in power.

How else do we explain this 'mask is off' maneuver, with Joe transforming from Mr. Nice Guy to Mr. Spiteful Jerk?

President Biden said on Friday that he would bar his predecessor, former President Donald J. Trump, from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally conducted for former presidents, saying he could not be trusted because of his “erratic behavior” even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The move marked the first time that a former president had been cut out of the briefings, which are provided partly as a courtesy and partly for the moments when a sitting president reached out for advice. Currently the briefings are offered on a regular basis to former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Mr. Biden, speaking to Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, said Mr. Trump’s behavior worried him “unrelated to the insurrection” that gave rise to the second impeachment of Mr. Trump. “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,’’ Mr. Biden said. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Trump was kind to the Biden transition once it happened, which shows a lot of ingratitude. Trump also hasn't spilled any secrets as it happens, and is notably devoted to the American flag. Yet somehow, Biden's decided to get the narrative out that Trump "can't be trusted" and is "erratic" despite his going four years in the presidency with zero breaches, zero wars, and a far safer America. Biden not only wants to spite Trump, he's trying to reap political hay from it, with a phony narrative to be repeated over and over.

Biden, in fact is projecting, given his erratic gropey behavior around young girls, and his doddering inability to function without a teleprompter, as well as his calling a lid by mid-morning. His naked shower caper, with the broken foot and his chasing and pulling his dog's tail doesn't speak well for Biden as a man of any stability, in fact, and that's just recent.

No, it's a bid to Get Trump. To humiliate him, to punish him any possible way in his post-presidency, to hit him on matters large and small. Like the Twitter banning, and Congress's unconstitutional post-presidency impeachment, it's Democrats gone hate-crazy. It's their bid to strip Trump of all the perks other presidents get, because they can't get him on what they really want. That would be Impeachment 2.0, calls to jailing, and preventing Trump from ever running for office again, all of which will fail. They're also calling for pulling his Secret Service detail, despite his being in more danger than any previous president.

The spite and pettiness here is incredible. Even creeps who abused their post-office intelligence perks and briefings, such as John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice, still managed to not get their security clearances pulled. I never understood that. But an exception is made for Trump, because they want to hit him as hard as they can. Trump, to them, is special.

It's probably not a big loss for Trump given the uselessness of the intelligence agencies' assessments.

Democrats, in fact, are the ones who should be worried.

Because the hard reality is, two can play that game.

As I noted in the beginning, Biden must think he and his Democrats can never be dislodged from power.

That's an Achilles heel, because yes, they can be dislodged from power, particularly since they disclosed their dirty-election playbook in a big gloating piece from Time magazine. That tells Republicans, most notably Trump, what they are up against and gives them a knowledge-is-power weapon to counter it. Cat's out of the bag now, and that sets the stage for a Republican Trump comeback.

Which is why Biden's act is actually profoundly stupid. Two can play this game, that's something Democrats have a bad habit of never considering.

If Biden or his vice president makes it through a first term, a Republican or Trump 2.0 administration that follows can launch payback.

Biden's too big of a dotard to get briefings. Kamala Harris too trashy, low-I.Q., phony and stupid to get post-presidential briefings. How's that sound? It could happen to any of them now that a precedent has been set.

It's very much on a par with the Democrats' unprecedented attack on freshman congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, removing her from her committee assignments for making stupid statements.

Once again, two can play that game and Rep. Ilhan Omar with her anti-Semitism, campaign finance violations, fourth-world anti-American associates, and alleged marrying of her brother, is a very ripe target.

Republicans could and should put their leftist counterparts on notice that come 2022, a whole lot of crazies will find themselves without committees. Call it tit-for-tat. That's how diplomats and spies do it to keep each other in line.

Two can always play this game, particularly if the GOP elects some savvy leadership.

Same deal with impeachment -- if President Trump can be impeached in his post-presidency, then what's to stop a GOP Congress from impeaching Barack Obama in his post-presidency, given that he sicced the IRS on the Tea Party, and used the organs of state to spy on the media and his political opponents? All of that is highly documented and highly impeachable and now that a precedent has been set, perhaps it's time to clean house, all the way down the line. Maybe they can get some others, too, including the security-violating Hillary Clinton with her illegal private server.

And out in California, tit-for-tat has happened, on the sleazy matter of ballot-harvesting to swing elections. In Orange County, Democrats were enraged in the 2020 election when Republicans put out private ballot-collection boxes to harvest ballots, which they also had been doing, often using illegals instead of mail drops, but ballot harvesting all the same. Two can play that game -- and it happened.

This kind of stupidity from Democrats, never imagining that two can play the same game as they do, is something they should have learned. On judicial appointments they eliminated the filibuster, and were surprised and angry to see Republicans play the game as written by their own rules. Republicans got Supreme Court justices through fairly quickly on this change, which was what that Democrat filibuster rule change accomplished. Yet they never learned.

Now Democrats are talking of packing the courts. Guess what Republicans can do if they eventually re-win power? They too can pack, and the court can get bigger and bigger and bigger.

Democrats seem to think Republicans wouldn't dream of playing by the same rules that they do. But there are times when actually, Republicans do. And when they do, they tend to expand their majority. Yet time and again, Democrats just don't learn.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License