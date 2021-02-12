Biden considers restricting travel within US for COVID while leaving southern border open

In an amazing display of cognitive dissonance, the Biden administration proposes imposing limits on the movement of American citizens while encouraging the flood of illegal aliens from Mexico and Latin America. His actions are allegedly intended to mitigate the spread of the Chinese COVID virus.

Per the Miami Herald:

The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, fearful that coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic. Outbreaks of the new variants — including a highly contagious one first identified in the United Kingdom, as well as others from South Africa and Brazil that scientists worry can evade existing vaccines — have lent urgency to a review of potential travel restrictions within the United States, one federal official said.

Early last year, I personally witnessed what happens when every car on I-95 is stopped at the Florida border and non-Florida residents are refused entry. This was an early panicky reaction to the virus by Florida leaders. It led to mass disruption, confusion, and a line of cars at least ten miles long stopped dead on the southbound expressway.

The extent of travel restrictions and modes of transportation to potentially be restricted are not defined at this point. Florida is the primary focus for possible travel lockdowns, as a third of U.S. cases of the U.K. COVID variant have been identified in Florida.

Cases of variants are also surging in California and 34 other states, according to the Herald.

The Democrat logic, at least to me, is indecipherable. Rather than potentially throw the country into massive chaos, wouldn't the best course of action to protect America from foreign COVID mutations be to restrict travel from the countries that are importing them?

Apparently, to Biden and the Dems, it is more desirable to limit the freedoms of American citizens.

Andrew Thomas, https://darkangelpolitics.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.