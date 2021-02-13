Bad week for Democrats of all stripes

Shouldn't the Democrats be in the catbird seat? After all, they've "won" the election, including the House, the Senate and the White House. Apparently, the country was just itching to become another California. And the courts, the big state, Hollywood, and the press are all on their side.

But somehow, even with President Trump silenced, impeached, and out of power, things aren't going so good for Democrats.

Impeachment is failing. The verdict will likely come today. Their aim was "political vengeance" as Trump's attorney said Friday, and the bid fell flat. Their spin, and lies, and low-grade informercial for themselves in this Senate impeachment trial persuaded no one. And their bigger aim, which was keeping President Trump from running for office, same as third-world dictators do to their opponents, backfired. Not only are they likely to see Trump again in 2024, their vile efforts to shut him down have come back to bite them. Trump's stature has risen from this attempted railroading, so the effort was a bust.

It gets worse. Now two of their fairest-haired boys, their pride and joy, the governors billed as the future of their party, are both going down like the Titanic.

First, New York's Emmy-award-winning COVID governor, Andrew Cuomo, who not too long ago was hailed as presidential material. Even the New York Times is covering it:

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his administration faced new allegations on Friday that they had covered up the scope of the coronavirus death toll in New York’s nursing homes, after a top aide to the governor admitted that the state had withheld data because it feared an investigation by the Trump Justice Department. The remarks by the top aide, Melissa DeRosa, made in what was supposed to be a private conference call with Democratic lawmakers, came as a cascading series of news reports and a court order have left Mr. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, scrambling to contain the political fallout over his oversight of nursing homes, where more than 13,000 people have died in the pandemic in the state.

And as the cherry on top, his previously fawning media allies, are now calling him a "mini-Trump." He's finished.

The other one who's a goner is California's Gov. Gavin Newsom:

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Organizers of an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office say they have hit a major milestone in their efforts to get the measure on the ballot.



RecallGavin2020 leaders say they have collected 1.5 million signatures, hitting the minimum number needed to get on the ballot. They plan to continue circulating petitions through the March 17 deadline as there are always a number of signatures that get disqualified upon review by elections officials.

That's quite a fall given that not too long ago, he was declaring himself the leader of a "nation-state." He was seen as an easy presidential contender. He was given a prime speaking slot at the 2020 Democratic convention when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got a couple of minutes. He skipped the chance to take an easy Senate seat, sure he had nothin to worry about.

Now with a recall, all he's got is Joe Biden supporting him and the counterindicative FiveThirtyEight saying he will "probably survive it." That's some endorsement.

Others are falling apart, too -- the largely Democrat-funded astroturf job, known as the Lincoln Project, is going into meltdown, the rats fleeing a sinking ship. Here's the Politico headline:

The Lincoln Project implodes amid infighting and scandal

Following the reports of unwanted sexual advances on young male staffers of co-founder John Weaver, the other co-founder, Steve Schmidt, has bailed out, too. Who knew what when is one set of questions still out there. And the finances of the group, which largely went to founder consultancies, is another blooming scandal.

Longtime associates such as Meghan McCain are desperately, and none too successfully, trying to distance themselves from this group. McCain claimed on Twitter that her father, John McCain, despised Steve Schmidt, and Twitters posted pictures of his praises. It's not working for Meghan and apparently she and hers were in too deep. The money they have coming in now, seems to be because longtime donors are afraid to not donate because they fear "retribution."

What could be the meaning of this string of collapses for the Democrats with all of this bad news for them rolling out?

The bottom line about election 2020 is that it was won by fraud. And from fraud a lot of problems that would naturally go away simply come back bigger. It's like Aeschylus's Eumenides, the fearsome Furies who take rough justice on those who have broken their oaths., have returned to take their toll.

Mythology Source says:

The three Furies focused on very specific crimes against both men and natural law. Natural law, as the Greeks defined it, were the dictates of the gods and included rules governing hospitality and familial loyalty. Thus the Erinyes punished murderers, but they also punished those who betrayed their families. Violation of the mores of hospitality could call down the Erinyes, as could the abuse of supplicants by a ruler or priest. The Erinyes were also particularly concerned with those who violated oaths. A swore oath, particularly one in the name of a god, was a sacred vow and the breaking of it was an offense against the gods themselves. The Furies would hunt down those who broke these laws until they died, either from their own tortures or by another means. But death did not mean one was free of the fury of the Erinyes.

Anyone who had been a victim of injustice could invoke them to come down. Like, I don't know, maybe President Trump. Sound like something he would do? I think so.

It will be interesting what Victor Davis Hanson has to say about this.

In the meantime, while conservatives are beleaguered, the Democrats are crashing down.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License