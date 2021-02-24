As illegal border crossings surge, Psaki and media redefine 'kids in cages' as 'migrant facility for children'

Remember when Kamala Harris said it was a "human rights abuse" for the United States (under President Trump) to detain children crossing the border? But with President Biden in office, and illegal border crossings skyrocketing thanks to a welcome mat being put out for illegal border-crossers, it's become necessary to reactivate a detention facility where kids can be safely held, separated from adults who may or may not be family members.

Given the hysteria under Trump over children purportedly being ripped from their families' loving arms (never mind the predatory coyotes who often accompany them), this is a bit awkward. Even AOC notices:

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday for reopening a Texas facility to hold migrant children. The Bronx Democrat was reacting to a report that the emergency facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas was being reopened to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17. "This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party," she tweeted.

Questioned by Peter Doocy yesterday, Jen Psaki did a lot of verbal tap dancing:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has recast the reopening of one of ex-president Trump's infamous migrant detention centers as a temporary fix for the pandemic, arguing that not locking kids up would be "inhumane." Psaki was skewered by reporters on Tuesday after the Biden administration reopened a migrant detention facility that had been closed in 2019 under former president Donald Trump.

The press secretary floundered as she attempted to defend Biden's stated policy "not to expel unaccompanied children who arrive at the border" by putting those children back in the "cages" — actually shipping containers — he had so vociferously denounced when they were used by his predecessor. "This is not kids being kept in cages," Psaki insisted, arguing "this is a facility that was reopened that is going to follow the same standards as other [Department of Health and Human Services] facilities." It is not a replication. Certainly not. Psaki then emphasized that "That's never our intention — of replicating immigration policies of the past administration. But we are in a circumstance where we are not going to expel unaccompanied minors at the border. That would be inhumane."

Peter Doocy, one of the few remaining real journalists out there puts Jen Psaki in a tough spot by repeating back to her Kamala Harris's own words.



Psaki: “This is not kids being kept in cages."

These people have no shame.

pic.twitter.com/1yppZdTGTA

The Bezos propaganda organ seems to have been leading the way in redefining "cages," as Joseph Curl discovered:

Throughout former President Donald Trump's four years in the White House, the mainstream media, like the Post, repeatedly cited "kids in cages," claiming foreigners entering the U.S. illegally had their children ruthlessly snatched from them and shoved into cages (it was actually former President Barack Obama who started the practice). But all that's changed now. "First migrant facility for children opens under Biden," said the Post headline on Monday. But in another twist, the facility was actually opened by the Trump administration. (snip) Out with "kids in cages," in with "migrant facility for children." Forget the Post's 2018 headlines, "The American tradition of caging children," and "The real reason we're locking children in cages." And don't even think about the 2019 piece headline, "Viewing US border cells derided as 'cages,' Central American officials pledge more immigration cooperation." In 2020, the Post's editorial board wrote, "The tableaux of caged migrant children, torn from their parents' arms, should be among the most enduring images produced by the president's policies" in a piece warning about what Trump's immigration agenda in a second term would look like.

People on Twitter also noticed:

Under Trump it was “kids in cages”...under Biden it’s a migrant facility for children 🤗🤗



Can’t imagine why trust in the media is at historic lows.

https://t.co/vW0rAJn7Mu

Bruh



Joe Biden is keeping children in caged shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/BI0VjOiRvW

Compassionate Biden Moves Migrant Children From Cages Into Humane High-Security Metal Containment Cubes https://t.co/J3AfOx8mud

Hat tip: Ace.

Graphic credit: Twitter.