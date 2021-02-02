Apple offers extravagant lip service to fighting ‘systemic racism’ as Black History Month begins

Caution: the deeply sardonic humor that follows is entirely unintentional on the part of Apple.

It’s Black History Month again, this time after a horrific summer of rioting, arson, looting, and murder, all in the name of “Black Lives Matter.” So, naturally, Apple Computers, headquartered in Cupertino, California (where Blacks comprised 0.6% of the population as of the last census), is all-in on combatting “systemic racism,” the latest boogeyman indicting the United States as inherently evil in the eyes of virtue signalers.

MacRumors reported yesterday:

Apple today added a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative page to its website that highlights the company's long-term efforts to "help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community." The page emphasizes Apple's commitment to education, criminal justice reform, and economic equality. "As global leaders in technology and business, we have an urgent responsibility to dismantle systemic racism and grow opportunities for people confronting it every day," wrote Apple. Last year, Apple committed $100 million towards a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to "help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color." As part of this commitment, Apple is supporting the launch of an innovation and learning hub in Atlanta for students enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs, and more.

Follow the link in the first paragraph and you will be treated to vapid rhetoric like “bringing existing teams and projects together under one umbrella”, “compounding and magnifying their results” and of course, “holistic focus and companywide scale."

All those words!

And graphics, too!

But what about where it counts: who has the jobs at Apple now? Do you see any “systemic racism” in Apple’s display of its leadership?

Odd that I don’t see any Black faces. And, in a company where a reported 23% of employees are Asian, maybe one mixed race person of Asian heritage? (I am guessing races, and might be wrong.)

I really wish that Tim Cook would identify which companies in tech engage in systemic racism. And, with all the white faces on leadership page, Tim could do some real good by stepping down for a Muslim black trans person. After all, if racism is really systemic, that means that Tim got a leg up because he’s white. He should renounce his own white privilege.

I will not hold my breath.