Apparently, Hunter Biden’s life was even more sordid than we knew

I’m sure that there are some Americans, somewhere, who voted for Joe Biden because the media assured them that Joe is an honest, decent family man – all of which is patently untrue. Because they were unaware that the only thing “abnormal” about the Trump administration was the relentless attacks from the Democrat party and the media (but I repeat myself), they thought Biden would bring an era of peace and even honor. No wonder, then, that the media and the tech tyrants corrupted the election by quashing any reports about Biden’s sleazy son Hunter. And now, it turns out that Hunter was even worse than we realized.

Those people who paid attention to conservative media outlets and learned of Hunter Biden’s laptop, knew that Hunter Biden functioned as a conduit by which foreign governments, most notably Ukraine and China, funneled millions of dollars to the “Big Guy,” aka then-Vice President Joe Biden. They also knew that Hunter Biden is one of the sleaziest men in America.

It was public knowledge that Hunter Biden was a crack cocaine addict which had resulted in his being booted from the Navy, that he’d had an affair with his sister-in-law after his brother died from cancer, that he impregnated a stripper, and that he refused to pay for his children and, instead, married another woman. The media rather successfully dressed all this up in the story of a troubled young man trying to make good.

What the laptop revealed, in addition to the Biden family cartel, is that Hunter’s personal life was even worse than anyone realized. A Taiwanese outlet made public videos showing Hunter, a man with a foot fetish, smoking crack and cavorting with multiple women. Additionally, tweets on the computer indicated that the women in Hunter’s life worried about him and underage girls. In this regard, Hunter must take after his father who has been shown in endless video footage fondling and nuzzling little girls. It doesn’t matter to me if that public behavior is the only and worst thing Joe Biden does to little girls. It’s sufficient to make him a creep and a pervert.

It turns out, though, that Hunter’s unutterably sleazy sex life was even worse than those paying attention knew back in 2020. Get a gander at this Daily Mail headline: “EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden was living with his brother Beau's widow Hallie while sending raunchy texts and FaceTiming in the shower with her married SISTER as they declared their love and she called him her ‘prince’”

You can read all the sordid details in the Daily Mail. For now, I’ll just quote from the bullet points at the top of the article:

Hunter Biden began dating his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie Biden, shortly after Beau died of brain cancer in 2015

The unconventional relationship was first exposed in March 2017 with Joe Biden issuing a statement giving his blessing to the couple

DailyMail.com can reveal Hunter was also exchanging sexual text messages with Hallie's then-married sister Elizabeth Secundy around that time

In a 2016 text conversation recovered from his abandoned laptop hard drive, Hunter offered to teach Secundy 'how to masturbate'

Secundy, 49, who was married to husband Joel Secundy, referred to Hunter as her 'prince' and told him she loved him in the texts

Another conversation showed Hunter texted Secundy telling her he had been up late watching 'bad porno movies like I'm 13'

Secundy separated from her husband and father of her three children in 2015 after 15 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized three years later

What’s really baffling is Hunter’s success with women. Despite being a total loser with a terrible drug habit and some weird sexual perversions, Hunter managed to seduce his brother’s widow, her sister, a stripper, and the woman he married, all over the course of four years. It’s enough to make one think that Hunter’s charm had less to do with the man himself and more with the benefits flowing from the Biden family cartel.

The American people knew what they were getting with Trump: A flamboyant man who had sown his wild oats, raised five extremely successful children, and loved America. Naïve American people had no idea what they were getting with Biden: A senile, corrupt, debauched old man with a son who was a conduit for his dirty dealings and who has a personal life so disgusting it’s hard to write about it. That’s what the American media and the tech tyrants have done to America.

IMAGE: Hunter Biden in a selfie from his laptop.