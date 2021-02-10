A viral video of a lawyer’s struggle with Zoom makes America laugh

The last year has been one of the more unpleasant years in American history. Thanks to the Chinese and the Democrats, 2020 was a year of lockdowns, death, riots, and an election that the Democrats now proudly admit they manipulated to (ahem) save democracy. For conservatives, 2021 is shaping up to be even worse, with cancel culture and government crackdowns. But if we can still laugh, that means we still have hope – and on Tuesday, a video of a lawyer assuring the judge that “I am not a cat” got Americans laughing.

It’s a simple little video, only 42 seconds long. Three lawyers were appearing via Zoom in front of a judge in south Texas. In the upper left-hand quadrant is a black screen with white text representing the courtroom. In the upper right-hand quadrant and the lower left-hand quadrant are two lawyers. And in the lower right-hand quadrant is a sad kitty.

The back story is that when Rod Ponton, who represents Presidio County, Texas, got onto his secretary’s computer to make his Zoom court appearance, a sad kitty filter was in place. The judge politely notified Ponton that there was a filter and Ponton apologized, explaining that he didn’t know how it happened and that he and his assistant were working to fix the problem.

What makes Ponton’s statements hysterically funny is that his sad kitten eyes are rolling down and to the corner, as Kitty Ponton desperately searches the Zoom screen in front of him for a solution to the problem. And his sad kitty lips are moving in perfect synchronization with Ponton’s explanation and apology. Meanwhile, the two other attorneys struggle manfully not to laugh.

The most beautiful moment comes, though, when the obviously unhappy Ponton tells the judge, as every attorney should, “I’m prepared to go forward with it.” Then, to make sure the judge knows that he’s serious, Ponton adds this assurance: “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.” That’s when the two other lawyers can't help but smile.

By day’s end, for obvious reasons, the video had over 2 million hits on YouTube and was viral on other social media platforms. In addition, multiple media outlets reported on it. The New York Times even scored a phone interview with Ponton, who very sweetly said, “If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense.”

The lovely thing about this video is that it is pure humor. There’s no way to go all “woke” or “cancel culture” on this one. The only thing that America can do is to join with Ponton, the judge, and the two other attorneys, and to have a good laugh about a problem that has bedeviled a whole lot of people over the last year.

IMAGE: I am not a cat video. YouTube screengrab.