11 Central Time will never the the same without Rush

Like many of you, I was shocked to hear about Rush Limbaugh’s death. By coincidence, I had just tuned in they announced that his wife would say something. For a second, I thought that she had news of Rush undergoing some special treatment. Then she told us the sad news that many of us feared because our favorite host had been gone so much lately.

Back in the fall of 1990, I was working on several projects down in Ciudad Juarez on the other side of the border from El Paso, Texas. My work required me to fly to El Paso on Tuesday mornings and spend a couple of days in Ciudad Juarez. My plane from Dallas landed around 9:45 local time and then I rented a car for the drive across the border.

A few minutes getting in my car, Rush would come on the air and I loved the show. It was so different from anything on the radio those days. Later, I found Rush on Dallas radio and I’ve been listening ever since. He's been #1 in Dallas since 1992 when he went on WBAP.

Everyone is talking about his passing. I won't waste my time with the trash coming out of the left. It's awful and unproductive to focus on people who hate that much. What good comes from that? No good, which is why many of them to have to hate just to get noticed.

For me, Rush’s success was because he was so genuine, believed what he was saying and loved the U.S. and what it stood for. I related to it every second that I had the good fortune of listening to his monologue or those wonderful parodies from Paul Shanklin. I guess that my favorite is still the one about Sharpton and Jackson.

How much will we miss Rush every day talking about politics and everything else? I will miss him a lot, and 25 million will too.

11 a.m. weekdays will never be the same.

