Why parallels between today and the Reichstag Fire are flawed

What are we to make of the news from Capitol Hill? The political posturing is out of control, and the comparison to Nazis once again creeps into the conversation on both sides. It's so unserious, yet it could have profound implications. The Democrats have been consistent, at least. But what is the goal of the Republicans? What is to be gained by parroting the Democrats? Do the Trump voters support that? It seems unlikely.

The assault on the Capitol on January 6 is the rationale behind all this angst. The parallels to the events and conditions of right now and the totalitarianism of the Nazis and Hitler are quite scary, but invoking those entities is also flawed.

For us, the comparison between today and the Nazi era are off by bit. Yes, how the angry, out-of-control crowd that came into the U.S. Capitol is being used by the Democrats and the left eerily reminds many of the events of the Reichstag fire in 1933, where the newly installed National Socialists and Hitler used that event as a pretext for removing the rights of Germans, starting with the communists and then everyone else.

But if truth be told, around one third of Germans welcomed a move toward totalitarianism and already looked to the NSDAP (Nazis) to relieve their anxieties about the future. It wasn't a secret. Hitler was an open book in that sense.

The Weimar Republic was floundering and had been for a few years at least. Technology and 20th-century mechanization had begun to transform German society, which made the people apprehensive.

President Paul von Hindenburg, who had defeated Hitler for president, along with Chancellors Heinrich Br nig and Franz von Papen, favored, to some degree or another, a more authoritarian approach to society's ills. They thought it necessary to restore social order. This had broad support from the elites in the country. They wanted little part of Hitler's more heavy-handed tactics — at least until things got out of control. But clearly, they all had some idea of ruling without the Reichstag's involvement, perhaps even as some sort of dictatorship.

In July 1932, the Reichstag elections brought the NSDAP their largest gains to date, and they became the largest party in that body. However, a new election was called for November 6. For the first time, the NSDAP actually lost seats and support (over 4%). They could not gain enough power on their own, but at that point, neither could anyone else. In December 3, General Kurt von Schleicher was asked to form a new regime under Hindenburg. By January 28, he was gone, replaced by Hitler on the 30th.

The infamous Reichstag fire was February 28. It was not long before the parliament itself gave up any power it still controlled to Hitler with the "Enabling Act." It was signed into law March 23, 1933.

Still, it was some time before he was able to consolidate power and become "the Führer," but it hardly mattered by then.

I can only imagine the political maneuverings that took place in the chaos of the early '30s. After all, ambitious people with their sights on control will usually stop at nothing to gain power. It proved you didn't actually have to be a Nazi to throw in with them.

Have some of our political leaders decided that the path to power is now in unity with each other, not the people? I pray not, but let's make sure they don't cheaply sell our rights in return for some temporary calm or political expediency. We will never get them back.

Jeremy B. Kay is the executive director of the Library of the Holocaust Foundation (HolocaustLibrary.org).

Image: Louis P. Hirshman via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.