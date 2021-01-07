Why did the Capitol Police fail to protect the Capitol?

January 6th’s events are being seized on as a game-changer, leading to calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, calls to impeach and remove President Trump, and discrediting Trump, his supporters, and conservatism. It has distracted attention from issues around the legitimacy of voting procedures in several key states, and guaranteed the Electoral College vote just before 4 AM that ratified Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’s inauguration as president and vice president.

Applying the classic legal question “cui bono?” (“who benefits?”), it is clear that Democrats, anti-Trump establishment Republicans, the leftist media, and TDS sufferers all are victorious.

Disturbing video available (for now) on Twitter shows Capitol Police allowing demonstrators to enter the Capitol grounds.

Twitter video (cropped)

THEY LITERALLY JUST LET THEM THROUGH pic.twitter.com/tWMuchly8w — ujungbits ONLY❍ (@jihanbit) January 6, 2021

Elsewhere at the Capitol, the police sent out to hold a perimeter were unable to hold off mobs.

Why was the United States Capitol left so vulnerable?

Even NBC News reported on law enforcement officials shocked at the abject failure:

Law enforcement officials across the country are in shock over the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with some saying police were "entirely unprepared" and others calling the response "embarrassing." The majority said it was the failure of the Capitol Police to prevent the physical invasion of the building by pro-Trump rioters that concerned them most. Carmen Best, who was chief of the Seattle police from 2018 to September and is now an NBC News contributor, said that, like many other Americans, she watched the events at the Capitol unfold on television. "I was wondering, where were the cops? If they don't get there soon, what else could transpire? It felt like a very long time, and I'm sure millions of people were also watching and thinking the same thing," Best said. While she said she did not want to be overly critical of the Capitol Police, given that facts were still coming to light, she said the response "took way too long."

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser was not anxious to see law enforcement deployed in strength. Jordan Davidson wrote in The Federalist:

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told federal law enforcement to stand down just one day before a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, smashing windows, entering the chambers, and forcing lawmakers and congressional staff inside into lockdown. “To be clear, the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPD if such plans are underway,” Bowser wrote in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. According to Bowser, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in coordination with the U.S. Park Police, Capitol Police, and Secret Sevice were well-equipped to handle whatever problems could come up during the Trump rallies planned for Wednesday. “The District of Columbia Government has not requested personnel from any other federal law enforcement agencies,” she continued. “To avoid confusion, we ask that any request for additional assistance be coordinated using the same process and procedures.”

I wish that I could have faith in the investigatory bodies that no doubt will be examining the fiasco. But after seeing the behavior of senior FBI personnel in the Russia Hoax, it is reasonable to worry about the inquiries that will be coming.

It should be remembered that individual members of the Capitol Police were heroic in protecting members of the GOP Caucus when a Bernie Sanders fanatic supporter attempted mass murder on a softball diamond. The issue is the orders that they were given and the failure of other forces to be deployed sufficient to protect the Capitol.