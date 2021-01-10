When Joe Biden says 'unity,' he means 'all white people are racist'

On November 7, 2020, when the two Senate seats in Georgia were headed toward a runoff that it was assumed would easily be won by Republicans, Joe Biden gave a much-ballyhooed speech, declaring:

"[Trump-supporters] are not our enemies. They're Americans."

"This is the time to heal in America."

"I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify."

"But now, let's give each other a chance."

"Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now."

On January 7, 2021, just one day after it was clear beyond recount margins that the Democrats had unexpectedly won both Georgia Senate seats, he immediately shifted gears. Referring to the Capitol riot, he claimed, "No one can tell me if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable".

Now, that's the Joe Biden we know.

What's telling about his ludicrous assertion (more on that below) is that his criticism isn't directed toward the Capitol rioters. Rather, the rioters are simply a prop for his blanket criticism of police and the systemically racist United States of Dead White Men's Fascist Amerikkka.

No, Joe, we don't "all know that's true." You and your base think it's true. You want it to be true, and, using that conclusion as your starting point, you construct your entire narrative around it. But here's what we know is true:

To date, the Capitol riot has been the only riot carried out by pro-Trump protesters. During that single riot, one unarmed woman was shot and killed by police.

To date, during the excess of 200 violent left-wing protests and riots in 2020 alone, one rioter has been killed by police. Last June, rioter Jorge Gomez, heavily armed and clad in body armor, pointed one of his three guns at police and was promptly shot.

here, The aforementioned incident notwithstanding, all the gunfire at BLM and Antifa rallies/riots has been directed not by police, but toward them ( here here , and here , to name a few). This does not include non-firearms-related injuries, nor the assassinations and ambushes of police fueled by — what's the MSM word of the week? — incitement.

Despite regulations forbidding political activism while in uniform, several police departments showed "solidarity" with BLM protesters by kneeling and marching with them.

These are facts, and they are undisputed.

On what basis is Biden claiming that a Capitol takeover by BLM protesters would have been handled differently? Certainly not on any empirical evidence. Rather, Biden is simply grabbing the baton passed to him by a long line of race-hustlers and elixir salesmen and carrying it to the next cultural hurdle, each of which seems to sink a little lower than the previous one. Rather than stand with both Democrats and Republicans in a rare show of unity against the riot, Biden chose the repugnant stench of identity politics.

And why wouldn't he? It's an electoral winner. Georgia, a state many on the left dismiss as some holdout Klan sewer, just elected a pajama boy and Reverend Wright's evil twin. This in an election where Trump wasn't on the ballot and whose personality cannot be blamed. This election, as Georgia voters surely knew, would hand complete power to a party whose platform holds that America is fundamentally evil, black people are perpetual victims, and white people are incurably racist.

Remember the Dallas shooting in 2016? BLM-inspired Micah Javier Johnson massacred five police officers and injured nine others who were protecting BLM protesters. Say what you will about Barack Obama, but he was adept at reading speeches written by other people. During his trademark head-swivel eulogy, Obama slowly and stealthily turned a beautiful tribute to the officers murdered by a black racist into a critique of...you guessed it...white racism.

And here our next Great Unifier picks up exactly where his mentor Barack Obama left off. Whether it's a black nationalist shooting white police officers or police officers shooting unarmed white protesters, this is all undeniable proof of "white supremacy" wracking our nation. At least the surreptitious Obama had the tactical sense for rhetorical subterfuge. Biden can barely speak in a coherent manner, utterly unable to convey his "thoughts" (if that's how they can be properly described) beyond short, one-sentence bursts before his eyes glaze over into muddled chimeras about the drubbing he gave Corn Pop.

In a sense, Joe is right. Had BLM protesters done this, they would have been treated very differently. They would have been treated with kid gloves. Their building takeover would have been called an occupation rather than an invasion. They would have been hailed as "resistance" rather than an "insurrection." Perhaps free rein would have been given to those who "wished to destroy," as Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake did. Perhaps police would have been banned from using tear gas, as Portland mayor Ted Wheeler did. Perhaps tweets would be sent out asking for donations to bail the rioters out of jail, as Kamala Harris did. And pity the officer involved, the 2022 Capitol Police budget, and the small businesses that line our nation's urban streets had an unarmed black woman been shot while climbing through that window frame.

The Capitol riot had nothing to do with race, yet that's the only prism through which the left is prepared to view it. America is being intentionally and irreparably torn apart by racial divisions peddled by demagogues who benefit from it financially and politically. A clear majority of voters think these demagogues should exert total control over government for the next two years. Strap in, folks. These waves are about to get a whole lot choppier.

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped), CC BY-SA 2.0.