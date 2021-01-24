What if Democrats were forced to play by their own rules?

Credit Scott Adams with the best conservative strategy since Reagan's "We win. They lose," plan against the USSR.&NBSP;&NBSP;A couple of weeks ago on a Periscope broadcast, he introduced his "Aggressive Compliance with the Rules" plan.&NBSP;&NBSP;Under this strategy, Republicans would have to demand that Democrats play by the Democrats' rules.

Adams suggests that this be applied in the case of impeachment.&NBSP;&NBSP;He argues that Democrats' case against Trump be made against them.&NBSP;&NBSP;Democrats argue that he incited people to violence in his January 6 speech, as stated in the articles against him:

Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that "we won this election, and we won it by a landslide". He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: "if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore". Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.

Adams says fine.&NBSP;&NBSP;If that's the standard to remove Trump from office, it must also be the standard for removing members of Congress as well.

We all know that speaker Pelosi, along with Representative Waters and a host of others, have said far worse.&NBSP;&NBSP;So articles of impeachment must immediately be filed against each of them and any other Democrat who's said likewise.&NBSP;&NBSP;Adams makes the point that highlighting the Democrats' hypocrisy — the traditional tried and failed GOP strategy — needs to be thrown onto the ash heap.&NBSP;&NBSP;For far too long we've complained, we've talked, we've followed conservative media, we've written essays — hell, we've even voted Republican.&NBSP;&NBSP;Now is the time for action.

It's time for conservatives to contact Leader McCarthy and their nearest GOP member of Congress and demand that they file articles of impeachment against Pelosi and Waters ASAP.&NBSP;&NBSP;Democrats must be held to the same standards they wish to apply to Republicans.&NBSP;&NBSP;The time for talking is over.&NBSP;&NBSP;Only by applying what Adams called "aggressive compliance with the rules" will we have any hope of success.

And the impeach issue is just the first one.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.