We can't just let the Tech Tyrants destroy us

Chairman Mao Zuckerberg strikes again! Without any warning, Facebook goons "canceled" conservative Facebook group StopTheScalpings (STS), co-founded by longstanding San Francisco radio personality Melanie Morgan and Brian Maloney in 2017. The group has 113,000 members. Think about that: 113,000 people had an interest in this organization and came together online (or assembled) to share information and communicate with one another. Yet, with a few strokes on a Facebook keypad, their ability to interact was blown to smithereens — like being taken out by a predator drone.

This is not how things are done in America. This is how things are done in totalitarian societies. I know that AT readers know that and know their history, but the people behind this purge and those who support it apparently don't. And if they do, they don't care. It's a power-grab over our autonomy and freedom. And it's all about controlling what we think, what we say, and with whom we assemble. For people who grew up free, it's diabolical.

It just goes to show you the importance of studying world history, as unpleasant and triggering as some events in history may be. It is the only way to prevent a repeat of past horrors. We stand poised on the precipice of the destruction of the finest, but flawed, free country the world has ever known, which has brought more prosperity to its inhabitants, as well as the world, that could only have been dreamed of by our founders.

STS was created to shore up high-profile conservative talk radio leaders, opinion-makers, and influencers who had been targeted by far-left Media Matters for America and other intolerant progressive organizations and individuals trying to snuff out conservatives, Republicans, and anyone with whom they might disagree. Think about that, too: taking someone offline because you don't like what he thinks. No free society can thrive when speech is suppressed.

Now that the Tech Tyrants can determine, G-d-like, who shall exist and who shall perish, no one is safe. Today it is conservatives. Tomorrow it could be whites. The next day, men. Once designated enemies have been purged, history tells us they'll go after the next irritant du jour — and that could be anyone, including past supporters. New grounds for cancelation will be established as needed, to feed the beast because power over others is intoxicating. We are seeing that play out with today's Democrats.

As STS co-founder Melanie Morgan says, "we've been 'disappeared.' The Social Media companies are clearly in charge of the socialist narrative now, and I am terrified for Democracy."

Adds co-founder Brian Maloney, "Now we know why the Amazon-owned and -operated Washington Post proudly displays its motto "Democracy dies in darkness."

It would be funny if it weren't so dire.

This is not a time to stick our heads in the sand. Handwringing will do no one any good. Fear is what they want, so we must not give in to it and allow them that victory. Thanking your lucky stars that it hasn't hit you yet, personally, is a fantasy because each and every one of us is next. Now more than ever, it is critical that we all stay connected any way we can.

If you are interested in joining Stop the Scalpings at their new home at MeWe (although they've been there for some time already), visit here.

We can combat the hate and intolerance only if we ban together.

Image via Max Pixel.