Tuesday as prelude to a historic day: January 6th

Updates from Tuesday are shared below, presented in the following order:

Mark Levin addresses the constitutional crisis we’re facing.

State legislators are waking up (no rush or anything).

The latest news on objections to the vote.

Mo Brooks speaks about Mike Pence’s role.

The latest crop of cowards who announce they won’t object.

Violence on the streets.

Prayers.

Mark Levin explains the constitutional crisis we’re facing

Mark Levin spoke with Sean Hannity yesterday about the constitutional crisis that no one wants to talk about.

He outlined how, at the state level and prior to the general election, voting laws were changed by the executive branch and the judicial branch, circumventing the legislatures in multiple battleground states. This was unconstitutional.

When it came time to certify the election results, the people who illegally changed the election laws were the same people who certified the vote, thereby certifying their own unconstitutional actions.

Levin dismissed lost legal challenges by Trump’s legal team and others, saying that what matters is the Constitution and James Madison’s notes from the constitutional convention in Philadelphia. He stated that the Framers rejected involvement of the state’s executive and/or the judicial branch in setting election laws. Yet, as Levin points out, it was in the current states in question where those were the very branches of government that wielded enormous and unconstitutional influence in choosing the President of the United States.

Levin stated that the Framers didn’t anticipate such a scenario and that they assumed the states would follow the Constitution.

He called out gutless Republicans who point to the 12th Amendment claiming “they shall count the votes” irrespective of the fact that the results reflect unconstitutional actions in multiple states.

Levin gives an “extreme example” to highlight the stupidity of these arguments by imagining if a state decided that no electors could be black. In that case, does anyone think these same feckless Republicans would say that they must count the votes anyway because that’s what the 12th Amendment says? Of course, they wouldn’t.

He reiterates that we have a constitutional crisis as Republicans are “running for the hills” while promising that they’ll change things for the next election. But as Levin points out, the laws will have been changed for the next election as happened this time.

Meanwhile, I hear Republican senators and representatives making the case that the Constitution doesn’t grant them the authority to change the election results and that they took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Yet they ignore the fact that by refusing to take action, they legitimize votes garnered in an unconstitutional manner. To which they might say, “Well that’s the state’s problem. They need to fix it at the state level.”

OK. But what if the state refuses to do so? Must the entire nation be subjected to having the wrong person sworn in as president because our senators and congressmen throw up their hands as if to say, “Oh well”?

In their attempt to convince us that anything less than rubber stamping the votes would be unconstitutional, one must ask how it could possibly be constitutional to allow criminal behavior to stand (other than, I suppose, that we now seem to be in a completely lawless nation)?

The United States of America is about to perish because these fools refuse to understand what is right before us that is about to transform the country into something completely other. By thinking they’re following the Constitution, they will render it moot!

We are in unchartered waters. Somehow, somewhere, wise men, brave men, must find a way through this Hell.

The states

Yesterday, the Pennsylvania state legislature sent a letter to Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy noting that the governor and courts circumvented the legislative branch in changing election laws. They also outlined some specific illegal activity on Election Day and stated that their requests for independent investigations have been ignored. At the end of the letter they state:

Due to these inconsistent and questionable activities, we believe the PA election results should not have been certified by our Secretary of State.

Members, we ask for more time given the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court is to hear Trump vs Boockvar in the coming days. We ask that you delay certification of the Electoral College to allow due process as we pursue election integrity in our Commonwealth.

Well, there’s nothing like deciding to speak up a few hours before the day the joint session of Congress is scheduled to certify the votes, but hey, at this point we’ll take it. The question is, is it too late and/or will leadership act?

Also in the 11th hour, four battleground states (Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona) sent letters to Vice President Pence asking him to delay counting the votes for 10-12 days so they can be back in session (don’t ask why they couldn’t happen sooner) to discuss election integrity, irregularities, and improprieties (aka fraud!) to make sure they certify correctly.

As of this writing, I’ve seen no reports as to any determinations from Pence, McConnell, or McCarthy on these letters.

Latest updates on objections

This is a bit of a moving target. Per an interview with Mo Brooks on Monday, there are at least fifty Congressmen and women who will object. As for the Senate, he stated that the only senator who plans to object and support the congressional representatives, and that is Josh Hawley. However, Brooks noted that Hawley has only agreed to support the representatives on Pennsylvania, while acknowledging that’s the public statement and he can’t attest to anything being discussed behind the scenes.

After reading myriad articles and blogs on this topic, this is the first I’ve heard it explained this way and it’s discouraging. However, it might explain why just yesterday it was announced that Ted Cruz will object to Arizona. When I read that, it didn’t make complete sense because I had the impression that he and the other ten-or-so senators joining him were going to object to all of the states in question if they were not granted the electoral vote commission and 10 day investigation into voter fraud.

It’s sickening to see so much confusion and political posturing around something this dire.

Mo Brooks speaks about Mike Pence’s role

At the 5:50 mark in the interview noted in the section above, Brooks was asked what role he wants and expects Mike Pence will play. His stated that he wants and expects him to preside over the joint session of Congress in accordance with the United States Constitution and United States code.

Brooks described Pence as an “honorable man” who “will do the right thing for our country.” Brooks said he didn’t expect Pence to go beyond that or “tilt the scales one way or another,” while claiming that this situation doesn’t require that, because we need members of the House and the Senate to stand for honest and accurate elections and urged listeners to contact their elected officials to put pressure on them to object.

Hmm. In light of the fact that this interview was conducted this week, that the vote is today, that most members are clearly not standing for honest elections, and if Brooks is right in his expectations about Pence, then anyone thinking Pence is going to surprise us and save the day will be mightily disappointed.

I’m praying something significant pans out with the state legislatures that have awakened from their slumber, but I’m open to any and all miracles.

The latest overpaid elected officials to announce they won’t object

Jim Inhofe, Tim Scott, Bob Corker, and Jerry Moran (here). Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse, wrote an illuminating analysis of the corrupt connections many of those who won’t object have, and ends by saying that “[o]nce you see the strings on the marionettes, you can never go back to that time before when you did not see them.”

Violence in D.C.

Multiple pallets of bricks were seen at a location near Freedom Plaza yesterday. The city said they were delivered for construction work going on in the area, but at least one report said that this is inconsistent with contractor protocols.

On Tuesday there were also confrontations with the police. From what I can discern, in at least one situation members of Antifa were hiding behind the police for protection. There was also at least one claim that the police escorted Antifa in on buses.

After the speakers were finished and the rally ended and it was dark, several dozen Trump supporters remained on the streets. Some were aggressive as police appeared to be blocking access to BLM plaza (here, here, and here). One ranted at a police officer, expressing his frustration with how the police treat them as patriots grow weary of backing the blue then find themselves on their own without police protection.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post’s coverage of the attack against Josh Hawley’s family framed it as “a pretty tame and peaceful visit to his house.”

The mob is everywhere, from boys in skinny jeans and black hoodies smashing store windows to the press rooms at the Washington Post.

Patriots en route to D.C.

Patriots continued to travel into D.C., in some cases, filling most, if not every seat on several flights (here, here, here, and here). And apparently Mitt was on a flight full of patriots and they let their voices be heard.

Prayers

Please keep praying.

America seems like so long ago.