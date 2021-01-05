Trump’s call to Georgia’s secretary of state is Brad Raffensperger's dodge

The Internet is aflame about President Trump’s Jan. 3 call to the Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state.

Any semi-honest perusal of the transcript will force a conclusion that not only was there nothing wrong with Trump’s statements, but that Raffensperger’s position is nothing but a dodge, a subterfuge, a bid cover up his own failure to do his job and follow the law.

Raffenberger's dodge is this: To assert that anonymous state government employees have “investigated” allegations, so that there is nothing to speak about, all the while keeping the “reports” of the investigations secret.

If there are any.

An especially slick part of the dodge is that it is largely anonymous government employees being complained about, both in the execution of acts of fraud and in regard to their investigation (or cover-up).

An attorney for Trump, Cleta Mitchell, who participated in the call came close to spotting this. She said:

[Y]ou have data and records that we don’t have access to. And you can keep telling us and making public statem[ent[s] that you investigated this and nothing to see here. But we don’t know about that. All we know is what you tell us. What I don’t understand is why wouldn’t it be in everyone’s best interest to try to get to the bottom, compare the numbers, you know, if you say, because . . . to try to be able to get to the truth because we don’t have any way of confirming what you’re telling us. You tell us that you had an investigation at the State Farm Arena. I don’t have any report. I’ve never seen a report of investigation. I don’t know that is. I’ve been pretty involved in this, and I don’t know.

The salient point is that there is no honest, above-board, reason to hide the reports. Not one single solitary reason, and there is every reason, if one is serving the public, to make certain they are made public and reviewable.

President Trump, much to his credit, sees this clearly. Trump said to Raffensperger,

But why wouldn’t you want to find the right answer, Brad, instead of keep saying that the numbers are right? ’Cause those numbers are so wrong?

The second part of the dodge is to refer anyone who doesn’t like being stonewalled to the courts.

In relation to the Georgia matter, as both Trump and his assistants noted:

[T]he court is not acting on our petition. They haven’t even assigned a judge.

What a run-around. And even further, it’s not as if there were a statute addressing this problem. There are no special statutes directing courts on how to review elections, let alone presidential elections. There are no statutes listing what should be reviewed, such as behavior of officials or access by observers of political parties, and to what standard.

Moreover, there is nothing at all like: “The court is bound to invalidate purported presidential election results when it finds there to have been a substantial lack of procedural integrity.”

Brad Raffensperger’s dodge, his stonewalling, and that of others like him, appears in itself to be nothing other than evidence of election fraud. What else could it be?