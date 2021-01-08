Trump takes the high road, Biden flings a slew of inflammatory race-tinged lies

As President Trump denounced the violence in he Capitol and called for peace and order, Joe Biden had a different idea: Attacking President Trump. And pinning the racism tag on the cops.

In a posturing speech attempting to look enraged and furious, Biden told a slew of lies -- accusing President Trump of starting the riots, painting the Washington D.C. cops as racist, and throwing in the discredited canard about Trump claiming white supremacists at Charlottesville were "fine people." Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton summed it up best.

.@realDonaldTrump took the high road today. Mr. Biden and Sen. Harris slung racialist, anti-police slurs. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2021

And Victory Girls, (hat tip: Sara Hoyt at Instapundit) has an excellent analysis of its own.

Ostensibly Biden made his speech to introduce the person who finally agreed to become his Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland. Garland, you will recall, was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Obama, but saw his nomination scuppered when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McDonnell refused to put his name up for a vote. So now, in the most fraught job in the Biden administration, the job of busting Hunter Biden and exposing the plots against President Trump, we have this desperate man who really really wants his Supreme Court seat. Biden it appears, will give it to him, but if he protects Hunter and buries the Russiagate-origin investigation to boot. Which would explain why Biden was so careful to claim Garland was a man of probity, loyal only to the laws and the people. The lady doth protest too much because he knows what we are thinking.

Biden began by blaming President Trump for the riots using every dishonest sleight of hand. According to the Rev.com transcript:

The past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done. He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack. He’s attacked the free press who dared to question his power, repeatedly calling the free press the enemy of the people. Language, at the time he first used it, I and others said has long been used by autocrats and dictators all over the world to hold onto power. The enemy of the people. Language that is being used now by autocrats and dictators across the world, only this time with the imperator of an outgoing President of the United States of America. Joe Biden: (02:51)

He’s attacked our intelligence services, who dare tell the American people the truth about the effort of a foreign power to elect him four years ago, choosing instead to believe the word of Vladimir Putin over the word of those who’ve sworn their allegiance to this nation, many of whom had risked their lives in the service of this nation. Joe Biden: (03:18)

He deployed the United States military, tear gassing peaceful protestors in pursuit of a photo opportunity in the service of his reelection, even holding the Bible upside down. The action that led to an apology from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and an outspoken denunciation of the use of military for domestic political purposes, from scores, scores of former military leaders and Secretaries of Defense, led by Secretary Cheney. He thought he could stack the courts with friendly judges who would support him no matter what, they were Trump judges, his judges. He went so far as to say he needed nine Justices on the Supreme court because he thought the election would end up in the Supreme Court and they would hand him the election.

So questioning a fraudulent election put on by one-party blue-city political partisans is now an "attack" on "our democracy." And note in the transcript that he seems to be claiming that 160 million people, not less than half that, actually voted for him.

And Trump did it because he has contempt for our democracy in everything he does, even though nobody ever sees the U.S. flag at Biden's sparsely attended events, and Biden's partisans include the 1619 bunch. Trump, contempt for our democracy? No president ever loved America quite like Trump. Biden bizarrely speaks of Trump as anti-democratic and a dictator, but flings the word 'democracy' around as his own and accusing his opponent of hating it, and on the mantle of a fraudulent election, he claims to be democracy's standard-bearer .... is something Hugo Chavez used to do. You know, the dictator.

As if that weren't divisive enough and offensive to the Americans who voted for Trump, Biden then set the stage for racial grievance mongering with the event, attempting to never let a crisis go to waste.

Claiming in other parts of his speech to be the great champion of the police, he then got into hurling accusations of racism at the police. President Trump, for real, called them the good guys during the Capitol siege. Biden, though, called them the emblem of unequal justice and said their enforcement actions on Capitol Hill, which were both weak and harsh, with police standing down as crowds rushed in, and then with shooting live gunfire that killed a trespassing white woman, were somehow racist to black people:

Justice serves the people. It doesn’t protect the powerful. Justice is blind. What we saw yesterday, in plain view, was another violation of the fundamental tenet of this nation. Not only did we see the failure to protect one of the three branches of our government, we also saw a clear failure to carry out equal justice. Joe Biden: (08:57)

[inaudible 00:08:57] used to say in the Senate, excuse a point of personal privilege. Well, over an hour and a half after the chaos started, I got a text from my granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who is a senior in her last semester at University of Pennsylvania. She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear, scores of them lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial because of protest by Black Lives Matter. She said, “Pop, this isn’t fair.” No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that storm the Capitol. We all know that’s true and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view. I hope it’s sensitizing what we have to do.

What's he saying? That police efforts to protect the Lincoln Memorial after it had been vandalized by leftists, were wicked and racist because they deployed sufficient personnel, while the under-manned effort to protect the Congress, was somehow a nod to white skin privilege instead of defunding the police, even though a trespassing white woman was actually shot and killed by the cops? Did Biden want the situation reversed? With lots of cops and no casualties at the Capitol, and weak, ineffective cops who couldn't hold a crowd back firing live and killing off a black protestor? Is killing a black protestor what he wanted? Biden's logic was just pure pandering, because then he really got going in accusing the cops of racism in "I hope it's sensitizing to what we have to do."

Which pretty well brings up what's really on his mind, which is priming the nation for reparations. He's got such a racist past himself he's desperate to prove his bona fides to black voters, according to this NBC News report, which means reparations will go to the front of his queue as president. That may be why he called the Capitol Hill cops a bunch of unequal racists.

To drive the point home, he repeated the lie that President Trump was the racist, not himself. He bold-facedly claimed that President Trump called neo-Nazis "good people" which the record shows never happened.

The bottom line here is that Biden is out to whip up division -- black against white, cops against civilians, lies against Trump. He's not about unity, he's about stoking as much division and chaos at he can, and the chaos at the Capitol was just the perfect opportunity. Why let a crisis go to waste?

So much for Mr. Unity.

Image credit: KTLA 5 via shareable video from YouTube, screen shot