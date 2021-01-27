Trump made the best choices on COVID, but the press blamed him for everything

In a true shocker, as soon as Joe Biden took office and resumed the hundreds of millions in annual taxpayer kickbacks to the World Health Organization, the latter organization decided, after a year of false reporting, that maybe they should report positive COVID tests accurately.

Essentially, they admitted that a huge number of positive results of people with no symptoms were false and the people with them weren’t contagious.

Most of us normal people, who aren’t scientists or doctors, have the common sense to understand that people who are coughing and sneezing are contagious whether or not they wear a mask. We also understand that the rest of us who have no symptoms probably aren’t spreading the disease whether or not we wear a mask.

Why would we ever test hundreds of millions of people with no symptoms for a virus when we never have before?

W.H.O. Modifies Virus Testing Criteria on Biden Inauguration Day; May Result in Fewer Positives The World Health Organization (W.H.O.), on the day President Joe Biden took office, released new coronavirus testing guidelines for laboratories worldwide that may result in fewer infections reported by health officials. On Inauguration Day, the W.H.O. issued the new directives for the commonly used PCR testing in the form of a “medical product alert,” indicating that a patient who comes out positive may need to take a second test and present symptoms to be considered infected.

Here are some of the things that supposed “experts” have told us the last year which most of the media have parroted to the public to scare them into submission:

In January 2020, the WHO spread the propaganda from China that COVID-19 would not spread human-to-human. WHO, along with the NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others, simply trusted China. Why would the U.S. or anyone contribute hundreds of millions to WHO when essentially they are a tool for the communists in China?

Trump clearly didn’t trust China and imposed a much-criticized travel ban. Biden and others called the ban xenophobic, racist, and an overreaction. Trump was right, of course, yet we are told that Trump misled the public, didn’t take the virus seriously and caused all deaths.

In January, February and early March, Fauci and others, including supposed journalists, said COVID would not be much of a problem but as the death toll mounted, it was all Trump's fault that everyone died.

While CDC was fiddling, Trump was mobilizing the private and public sector to produce medical supplies and ventilators which had been depleted and unreplenished by President Obama and then-Vice President Biden. But somehow, Trump was the one who didn’t take the virus seriously and caused all the deaths.

In late February, Pelosi went to Chinatown to celebrate Chinese new year and told everyone it was safe, yet she now says that Trump didn’t take the virus seriously.

The scientists at CDC screwed up the early testing on COVID which delayed the response, but it is all Trump’s fault. Remember this?

In early March, Fauci, the CDC, and WHO, after thousands of years of viruses affecting humans, said masks would not make the general public safer, but it is all Trump’s fault.

On March 9, Fauci told people that it was safe to go on cruises ships, but somehow, it is all Trump’s fault because he wouldn’t listen to the experts and the science.

Then a few days later the manure really hit the fan when CDC put out a piece of garbage, with no scientific evidence, that millions would die and hundreds of millions would get the disease, a green light for blue-state governors to start intentionally destroying their economies.

They closed all sports venues, restaurants, bars, hair salons, churches, synagogues, and gyms, despite not having evidence that those places spread the disease, but they sure helped big businesses as they dictatorially determined who was essential and who wasn’t. Big retailers, and their online rivals, got to stay open. But Trump isn’t empathetic, see, and supposedly didn’t care.

Why didn’t the Washington Post and its politicians demand that Amazon shut down since Bezos said that 19,000 employees had tested positive for COVID?

How many people did they spread it to? How many died? Why don’t we know? Are billionaires like Bezos more important than the rest of us?

They even shut schools despite no scientific evidence that children were super-spreaders. The media is excited that Biden has a goal to get schools open in 100 days which comes at the end of the school year so some kids will be out for one and a half years. Trump has followed the science and tried to get opened soon after they were closed. The media and other Democrats said he wanted children and teachers to die.

Biden ignores the science and caters to his political supporters and the media pretends he is empathic and cares.

Why doesn’t the media show all the pictures of the children who have killed themselves because of the lockdowns and their families on the nightly news with their other stories about deaths caused by COVID? Don’t they care?

A news item:

Spate of suicides among Las Vegas students prompts schools to reopen: 18 youngsters - the youngest just nine-years-old - killed themselves during nine-month studying from home The 18 student suicides recorded in nine months during which schools were closed is double the number recorded in 2019

Why doesn’t the media ask Biden and his spokes-puppets about their thoughts of all the child suicides because politicians, like themselves, have kept the schools closed despite scientific evidence that they should be open? Instead they ask about their dogs, their favorite ice cream and we learned that Hunter got out of the car and got bagels on Sunday. That was surely more important than the kids who are intentionally being destroyed.

Within a couple of weeks of the news of COVID, Trump had provided huge amounts of PPE and ventilators to the states. He also had military hospital ships that were never used, in New York and California. He also had the military build out huge numbers of hospital beds that were never needed, in New York, Washington, Louisiana and Illinois. But the press spread the narrative that Trump didn’t care and didn’t do anything to address COVID-19. And Joe Biden lied that he never had a plan.

In March, the CDC put out a piece of garbage that not only said that the virus would not only easily spread off surfaces but could last many days or hours on each surface. In May, they came back and said never mind, it doesn’t pass easily off surfaces, but the massive cleaning continues. And yet we are told that Trump doesn’t pay attention to facts or science.

In March, the CDC just made up that tens of millions of people were actively spreading the virus, which is why people age two and up are required to wear the mask. Later in the year, CDC admitted, just like WHO now, that people with no symptoms aren’t very contagious. But Trump, see, is the problem.

In March, Cuomo and other governors forced nursing homes with the most vulnerable to take in people with the virus, forbidding even testing, and tens of thousands died. But Trump is said to be responsible for all deaths as Cuomo gets and Emmy award and the media brags about how smart, smooth, and competent he has handled the virus. Shouldn’t results be the most important factor in determining competence and intelligence?

In March, The CDC inexplicably dictated that people dying from cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, and many other diseases and conditions, had died due to COVID if they had a coughing or breathing problem. They didn’t even have to test positive to have COVID-19 listed as the cause of death. Did they goose the death and case numbers to scare the public into submission and to increase their budget by over 400% from $8 billion to $46 billion?

Remember this?

Yet, somehow, hardly anyone in America is even aware that the CDC managed to get their initial $8 billion budget for 2020 increased by a factor of six to a whopping $46 billion by relentlessly honking the COVID-19 panic-horn

You see, in March of 2020, the CDC announced some changes to the way they wanted doctors to start filling out death certificates. And a few weeks later, the CDC issued some new diagnostic guidelines.

As an outfit called Children’s Health Defense (CHD) noted way back in July, these new criteria for diagnosing COVID-19 and listing it on death certificates turned out to so preposterously loose that they were bound to create a massive but wholly illusory increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths than would have been reported had this new disease which the CDC so successfully raised funds on not been given this exceedingly strange special treatment.

So, since the instructions in April went on to say doctors should diagnose a patient with COVID-19 on the basis of a mere cough, anyone who has a cough will wind up getting COVID-19 listed on his death certificate.

Colds, the flu, allergies, and all the myriad other things that were causing people to cough before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, apparently, suddenly ceased to exist.

Moreover, notice that the March guidelines don’t just mean that COVID-19 will get listed on a coughing decedent’s death certificate in the absence of any test confirming infection. If you have a cough and then die, your death certificate will list COVID-19 even if you did have a test but it came back negative.

Indeed, the CDC’s instructions guarantee that COVID-19 will wind up on your death certificate no matter how many negative tests you had!

But Trump doesn’t pay attention to the facts and science and is responsible for all deaths?

Isn’t it great that Fauci is the highest paid federal employee at over $400,000 while Trump donated 100% of his salary?

Throughout the year, the public was warned by Fauci and others of super-spreader events including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sturgis S.D., a motorcycle aficionado event, was supposed to be a disaster, with 300,000 people for two weeks, with few masks and no social distancing. It went very well. The “experts” cried 'wolf' and yelled 'fire' a lot but there were few cases. The only fires they didn’t care about were when leftists were setting them in big protests.

We were also warned all year that we would have an especially dangerous fall and winter when the seasonal flu and COVID-19 were both here. Yet now, there are very few cases of the seasonal flu and we are told that is because of social distancing, masks and other mitigations including the lockdowns. That seems extremely illogical because why wouldn’t the mitigations have also stopped COVID? The experts were 100% wrong.

Isn’t it much more probable that seasonal flu cases have been assigned to COVID-19? After all, if someone goes to the doctor or hospital with COVID -19, everything is covered by either the government or health insurance. If it is the seasonal flu, there are co-pays, out-of-pocket expenses and deductibles that individuals are responsible for. If an uninsured person shows up at the hospital with COVID, the hospital gets paid very well. But if the hospital calls it anything else, they risk not getting paid at all. The incentive is very high to classify cases as COVID.

It is especially disgusting and dangerous that the media, especially social media giants, treat Fauci, CDC and WHO as if they are founts of wisdom despite everything they have intentionally lied about or just gotten wrong. Then they silence anyone who dares disagree with the talking points they indoctrinate the public with. This has to stop.

