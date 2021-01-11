Time to defeat Big Tech's 'jamming' of conservative communications

Over the evening and morning of 8 and 9 January 2021, these were some of the article headlines on TheGatewayPundit's home page:

...Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY

...Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

...YouTube Terminates Steve Bannon's War Room Podcast — One of Top Podcasts in US — Thousands were Watching at the Time!

...Google Removes Parler from App Store Amid Reports That Trump is Joining the Platform

...Big Tech Launches Massive Coordinated Cyber Attack on 74,000,000 Trump Voters — GOP SILENT

...Parler Goes Down After Trump Joins Social Media Platform — Apple Threatens to Remove Parler Unless it Enacts Draconian Censorship Policies

Similar past actions by Big Tech media-providers have been challenged as a violation of the free speech rights of conservative Americans who use these services. This argument takes defenders of free speech down a legal obstacle course of pitfalls as they try to defend a conservative's right to use media services provided by private corporations. To no avail, on October 28, 2020 Congress even held hearings with the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Google to discuss legal actions that may be brought against these companies if they continue to restrict speech. As Congress fiddles, the country continues its descent.

There is a military art known as Electronic Warfare (E.W.), which in simple terms is the ability to use an electromagnetic spectrum capability (communication, infrared and radar systems) to conduct military operations while simultaneously preventing an enemy from using those same capabilities to maneuver his forces. Military intelligence personnel of the various service branches are typically the ones employing E.W. systems in support of operations worldwide. To understand the basic tenets of E.W. takes many months of classroom and field training in highly classified settings. However, one E.W. tactic is easily understood: jamming.

In simple terms, an example of jamming is using an electronic system to broadcast a signal much stronger than the signals put out by an enemy's voice radio systems. Then all enemy radios receive your overpowering signal (such as a screeching tone over the radio), and enemy commanders can't use those radios to communicate with their forces and maneuver them on the battlefield. End result: You are using the electromagnetic spectrum to communicate while denying the enemy that ability.

With this concept in mind, re-read the headlines noted at the beginning of this article. These acts by the Big Tech media providers to deny conservatives a voice are a classic case of jamming — a military E.W. tactic. Instead of going down the free speech obstacle course defending why conservatives have a right to use Twitter, Facebook, and other media services, the better question to ask your congressional representatives is why Big Tech media incorporated in the U.S. are being permitted to conduct electronic warfare operations against U.S. citizens. What is the difference between Big Tech conducting these E.W. operations against American citizens and, say, China, Russia, or Iran hacking U.S. cell phone or email systems to shut down and deny these services for your use? Both are hostile acts and in some cases would be called acts of war. Both are wrong.

Over the coming days and weeks, if such Big Tech actions are permitted to continue, all you will hear in the media is the screeching of leftist talking points as conservative viewpoints continue to be jammed.

Given that our congressional representatives have failed to protect American citizens from such acts, we must do what old soldiers do when they hear the sound of jamming on platoon and squad radios. They don't argue their rights to use the electromagnetic spectrum. They twist the channel knob and use alternate radio frequencies, or they use other ways to communicate and thereby win the current battle.

Fighting the free speech question is a strategic battle that will take a long time (if ever) to accomplish. Win the current battle first by closing Facebook, Twitter, and Google accounts now and use alternatives in Parler, Rumble, and other services that don't suppress conservative voices. That is a tactical strategy that conservatives can take to negate the effect of enemy jamming. Change the frequency and move on to communicate with fellow conservatives. To quote that time-honored statement made by soldiers before a battle, "I will see you on the high ground" — or, in this case, anywhere but Facebook, Twitter, and Google applications.

J. Michael is the pen name of an old soldier with decades of experience in Electronic Warfare operations.

Image via Max Pixel.