The Stupid Party strikes again

Yesterday, gutless Senate Republicans (all interchangeable words) voted to override Trump's veto and ignored his request to take on the stifling censorship being imposed on us by Big Tech.

Tech giants are protected by a section of a law (Communications Act of 1934, Section 230) that grants them immunity from liability for third-party content. Trump rightfully takes issue with it because of how the law protects social media bias and allows it to run rampant with no consequence.

But back to the gutless wonders.

A few moments after voting to override Trump's request, the senators complained like a bunch of babies that Facebook had shut down the account for the Georgia Battleground Fund.

Waa, waa, waa. You tech overlords hurt us!

But hang on. Don't worry. The senators had some tough fighting words:

This is unacceptable with only 4 days to Election Day.

Well that ought to do the trick! Big Tech must quaking in their boots!

Another day and, regrettably, more evidence that we are represented by, for the most part, a bunch of corrupt, cowardly, untrustworthy, lazy, stupid, unworthy, dishonest, calculating, disingenuous, malevolent, loathsome fools.

Public domain image via Pixabay, rotated.