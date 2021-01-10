The leftist tech monopolists and billionaires continue their purge

The big news on Saturday was that Amazon Web Services gave Parler 24 hours to hit the road, effectively shutting it down. Meanwhile, the left is continuing to push out both misinformation and aggressive hatred from leftists. One of our regular contributors, though, gave me some idea about what may lie behind this frantic behavior.

John Matze, Parler’s Founder and CEO, announced on Saturday via his Parler account that Apple had joined Google in banning the Parler App. He soon followed that by informing people that Amazon Web Services, which hosts Parler, is kicking the free speech social media platform off its site today. He followed that with a third parley about how serious this attack on free speech is. Here are all three of his announcements:

Announcement 1

Apple will be banning Parler until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence. They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today. The same day “Hang Mike Pence”, a disgusting violent suggestion, was trending nationally on Twitter. Displaying the horrible double standard Apple and their big tech pack apply to the community. Apple, a software monopoly, provides no alternatives to installing apps on your phone other then their store. We do not own our phones, Apple simply rents them to us. Apple, Google and the rest of the anti-competitive pack of big tech tyrants coordinate their moves and work together to stifle competition in the marketplace. More details about our next plans coming soon as we have many options.

Announcement 2

Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products. We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies. This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.

Announcement 3

We are the closest thing to competition Facebook or Twitter has seen in many years. I believe Amazon, Google, Apple worked together to try and ensure they don’t have competition. They will NOT win! We are the worlds last hope for free speech and free information. What they are doing is unprecedented, unfounded and absolutely disgusting. Shameful. This is a battle against all of us. Liberals, conservatives, atheists, Christians, black, white, etc. They want to keep their monopoly over speech. They want us fighting. They don’t want us working together. They don’t want us working with each other, they want us hating one another. Parley - brings two people with conflicting ideas together. Our mission is free speech, democracy and us the people having the power. The elite don’t want us to be free, they want hate division and power! For us to win this fight we need everyone back on Parler Tuesday. By Monday at noon we will be fully operational again. (Emphasis mine.)

Even as the billionaires and tech monopolists are attacking their free speech competition because it allegedly promotes violence, what’s going on at these sites is hard-left extremism.

A reader sent me a screengrab of an ad currently running on YouTube:

Another reader sent me the screengrab of what happened while he was watching Rudy Giuliani’s take on the events of January 6:

A third reader pointed me to a YouTube video noting that Instagram close-captioned Kayleigh McEnany’s official statement condemning the violence so that it appears that McEnany is condemning President Trump. Here’s the screengrab of that captioning issue:

Meanwhile, Twitter managed to overcome its horror of violent speech with its announcement that “Hang Mike Pence” was trending:

There’s no doubt that Big Tech is flexing its muscles. Over the past few years, it effectively bought all the streets leading into the public square in which free speech is held and it's now banning everyone who holds views antithetical to its technocratic hard leftism from traveling on those streets.

However, Anony Mee wrote me something interesting: President Trump, just by asking, got over half a million patriots to show up in Washington, D.C., in the middle of winter at a time when half the country is locked down. For leftists, this must be a terrifying thought and it may well have prompted them to overplay their hands.

IMAGE: Created by Andrea Widburg.