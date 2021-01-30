The hard facts driving impeachment fall apart

President Trump, who was impeached, no less, in the waning days of his presidency for supposedly starting a riot at the Capitol, is starting to look less and less culpable for what his enemies claimed.

A pipe bomb planted by rioters intended to distract police forces ahead of the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at turns out to have been planted on Jan. 5, according to the FBI.

According to The Hill:

The FBI released a new wanted poster on Friday revealing that two pipe bombs that were placed near the Democratic and Republican party headquarters and discovered during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 were planted there the night before. According to the newly released information, the bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Which pretty much makes the leftist impeachment premise about Trump inciting the riot now kind of a joke.

The case for 'treason' and more specifically 'incitement to riot' which is the single charge upon which President Trump was impeached in the House, is now a lot harder to justify in the Senate, which votes 'yes' or 'no' on whether to convict.

How, exactly, does one incite a mob to march and riot into the Capitol, when the operation was already all set up by wretched riot-minded plotters the night before, and who've since been caught?

Is the responsibility on Trump? Or is it the responsibility on those who planned it in advance, snuck into some target locations and laid some pipe bombs down in a known bid to distract the police, and then executed the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6 out of a love of creating chaos?

For left, it's always Trump.

And now they're starting to look like losers. This latest egg on their face comes on the heels of other revelations, such as this one put out by John Solomon's JustThe News:

As Senate Democrats mull their options for convicting or censuring Trump and banning him from future public office for allegedly inciting insurrection, experts said their incitement case against him was dealt a severe blow this week when federal prosecutors charged three men in the Capitol attack, alleging their communication and coordination dated back to November. For speech to meet the threshold of incitement, a speaker must, first, indicate a desire for violence and, second, demonstrate a capability or reasonable indication of capability to carry out the violence, according to Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI. In Trump's case, Brock said, there were neither. In an interview Thursday, Brock told Just the News he listened to Trump's entire Jan. 6 speech. "I didn't hear a single word about — or anything that would trigger a reasonable person to believe that he was inciting— violence," he said. "He even used the words 'peaceful' and 'respectful.'" Brock thinks that Trump "was caught by surprise at what happened" and was probably unaware of the segment of the crowd intent on violence. That was "a failure, frankly, on the intelligence that he should have been provided as president of the United States," Brock said. "We shouldn't be in a position where knuckleheads like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers can plan a disruptive violent event and it catches us by surprise."

Trump's statements, all by themselves, contrary to what the lying lapdog media reported, failed to meet the minimum threshold for incitement, and that's just to start. Now the FBI busts of the fringe characters who started the riot with planning going on months before, makes the case even stronger. for Trump. Fact is, he had nothing to do with any of this chaos, and transcripts show his rally remarks were perfectly appropriate.

Facts are a hard thing to roll back and they are getting out. And in a Senate trial ("swift, and fair," as oily Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assured), the only way anyone decent can vote is not to convict.

It's already known that Democrats are very unlikely to win the Senate trial to convict, so they are already wasting their time. It was bound to be the case based on the slipshod rush-to-judgment impeachment vote from an embittered hate-filled Nancy Pelosi, whose lifework seems to be Getting Trump. Her fact-free impeachment was bought hook line and sinker by gullible but Trump-hating Republican leader Liz Cheney, and nine GOP weaklings. But maybe the Senate won't want to go through this at all, given that there is nothing to their case on facts alone. An impeachment trial with facts this strong and contrary to their narrative line is going to make them look like boobs. If they do go through this farce in the Senate anyway, history won't be kind to them. Do the words 'kangaroo court' spring to mind?

Which makes Trump's rush-to-judgment impeachment minded accusers look venal, excitable, and stupid. Accuse first, find some evidence later? Believe all the distorted claims, broadcast over and over, of the lapdog press? Ignore facts? Well, the facts are getting out.

Trump is starting to smell like a rose, and impeachment is starting to look like a sleazy dirty trick. The dirt, though, is now redounding to those who rushed to judgment.

