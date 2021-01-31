The deep, inbred swamp tells the rest of us how to live

You can't make this up. Under the Harris/Biden administration, last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that lifelong bureaucrat Melissa R. Hodgman has been named acting director of the Division of Enforcement. Missing from the SEC's announcement's glowing description of Hodgman is the fact that she's married to Peter Strzok, the disgraced former head of the FBI's counter-espionage section.

It is irrelevant that while in his high position in the FBI, Strzok was having an extramarital affair with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and his marriage to Hodgman could well have been on the rocks. The point is that these high and mighty bureaucrats are more inbred than the stereotypical hillbillies. And the Strzok-Hodgman pairing is far from unique.

Consider American TV "journalist" and NBC News commentator Andrea Mitchell. She's married to the former head of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan. No conflict there in Mitchell's reporting, right? And the head of Amazon, Jeff Bozos, owns the Washington Post, and his net worth is said to be in the area of $182 billion. Then there's that insufferable "journalist" scowl Christiane Amanpour. This woman's married to James Rubin, former U.S. assistant secretary of state and adviser to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama. And how about Senator Mitch McConnell? The Turtle, as McConnell is referred to by Rush, is married to Elaine Chao, who served as secretary of labor under President George W. Bush and secretary of transportation under President Trump.

Those are just several high-visibility examples of the inbred swamp. There are undoubtedly thousands of lesser examples out of public view. Looking at this from a ten-thousand-foot level, it is easy to see why the U.S. government has become so dysfunctional and why the public has lost faith in so many government institutions.

High government officials, journalists, lobbyists, think-tankers, and fat cats of finance form an insulated class unto themselves. These people intermarry and effortlessly swap positions between posts in government and assignments in institutions dependent on government. All the while, they proclaim a high personal ethical standard for themselves, and from that exalted position, they proceed to dictate how the rest of us should live our lives. When questioned about their own possible self-interest in setting policy, the questioner is quickly shut down and henceforth excluded from "polite" society.

The only avenue available to the common people is to elect men and women who represent their views. This is hard due to the mainstream media's symbiotic relationship with the swamp. A MAGA candidate is always swimming against a tide of media propaganda. Plus, as 2020 shows, elections can be stolen. And if all that weren't bad enough, the fact is, politicians come and go, but the Deep State remains in place.

There are many ways to describe this corrupt situation, but comedian George Carlin said it best: "It's a big club, and you ain't in it." Look at Donald Trump. Despite his major accomplishments in private life and as president, he was not allowed in the club...and look what the club did to him.

Let me close with an analogy. The big club and the public's growing awareness of it are like a forest in California. Because of misplaced government policies and despite common sense, the dead trees and underbrush have never been cleared. They've been allowed to accumulate. Then, one day, lightening strikes, and now there's a forest fire raging out of control.

Image: C-SPAN via YouTube.