Swalwell demonstrates, yet again, why he doesn't belong anywhere near his national security committees

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), who not too long ago was entangled with a Chinese alleged honeytrap spy, somehow got to retain his congressional committee seats, on intelligence and homeland security, despite Republican outcry.

Now, he's demonstrating for us why he doesn't belong on them.

According to the Daily Caller:

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Friday he was rejoining the House Committee on Homeland Security just weeks after he was allegedly linked to a Chinese spy. “I’m honored and excited to rejoin active service on @HomelandDems, where I plan to focus on highlighting and finding solutions to the scourge of white nationalist extremism,” Swalwell tweeted. “My committee memberships – along with my experience as a prosecutor and as the son and brother of law enforcement officers – will give me a unique opportunity to delve into one of America’s most serious national security threats.”

Where do we start to unpack this?

First, Swalwell was the big dumb lunk, the mark, led around by his privates by a Chinese alleged honeytrap spy, going from California district attorney to Congress, and with that, an amazing string of sensitive congressional committee positions, notably on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, but also on the House homeland security committee.

After revelations of his involvement with the comely Fang Fang, who specialized in bedding U.S. politicians, Swalwell somehow retained his committee chairmanships, claiming that after the FBI sat him down in 2015 and gave him a 'defensive briefing' he cut all ties to her, which is kind of a stretch, given that Swalwell's family members reportedly still have (or maybe now had) Fang Fang as a friend on their Facebook pages. For Swalwell, Fang Fang had been very important: She raised money for him in 2014, and was trusted enough by Swalwell to place an intern in his office. Swalwell won't say if she was his easy nookie, but his refusal to answer that question suggests she was.

So with that China stench all over him, who does Swalwell say the big threat to America is? Not China. Not Iran. Not North Korea. Not Cuba. Swalwell advises us it's white nationalist supremacists. Those are the ones we have to watch out for. He'll get 'em, he says, and with that, presumably save America, which leaves a bad taste in the mouth. White nationalist supremacists are a tiny miserable bunch, easily scooped up and put away if authorities wanted to, but for Swalwell, they're politically useful for advancing a narrative that suggests that all of America's ills are the work of white nationalist supremacists.

It's ridiculous. Anyone with a brain would know that China is far more dangerous as a threat, But Swalwell sees to divert attention from China by trying to convince us that white supremacists are what's really worthy of focus.

And strangely, he cites his experience as a cop's brother-in-law as proof that he brings something to the table. Is he trying to tell us that all cops are white supremacists based on his experience with his father a brother in law? Or what does he mean by that?

Swalwell means to say he aims to protect us from a phantom enemy when the reality is, places like China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, plus the terrorists of the Middle East, really make the top threats. to homeland security. Going after this phantom threat takes heat off from China.

It's hard not to image that as Swalwell waxes about this big national security threat that somehow, Fang Fang is smiling.

