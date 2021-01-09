Stunning Rasmussen poll shows rising approval of Trump in the wake of the Capitol incursion

If you believe the media and most Beltway politicians, the entire country is appalled at President Trump and wants him erased from history. A moral panic is being pushed by the media and other Democrats in the wake of the incursion into the United States Capitol. It has been persuasive to the media, including many nominal conservatives. And it may have convinced many Republican politicians that President Trump is now a marginal figure, at best, and should be shunned.

But unless the Rasmussen polling organization suddenly has become inaccurate after being far more accurate than most presidential polls, the mainstream of conservative American, roughly half the country, isn’t buying it, and Trump's approval has actually risen.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Sponsored by SLANTED from Sharyl Attkisson, for Friday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

On the fifth and sixth of January, Trump's total approval figure was 47%. The movement may be small, but it is the direction that is important. Far from deserting Trump, the public is staying with him and even increasing approval (within the margin of error).

The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -7. (see trends) This survey includes the first full night of polling following the events on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Rasmussen

The media and other Democrats don’t realize it, but they have so discredited themselves that their attacks on Trump are now working against their own interests.