Sportsmanship -- Democrat style

Have the Democrats ever heard of good sportsmanship? Do they understand what it is and why it’s important? Consider this scenario: You’ve won the game and now it’s time to cross the field and greet your opponent. Your character will be judged by what you do next. Do you extend a hand, or raise a finger? Whatever you do will set the tone for the next season -- and there’s always another season.

What genius on the left thought it would be a good idea to impeach the president in his last days in office, meet with generals to undermine his place in the chain of command, cancel his social media accounts, and push legislation prohibiting the naming of future buildings after him? I get it. The left hates Donald Trump. They’ve beaten him, and now they want to humiliate him. But is that smart, or might there be unintended consequences? While you’re pondering that, keep in mind that the next campaign starts -- now.

Does the left believe that further attacks will convince Donald Trump to surrender and go quietly into the night? Spoiler alert: they won’t. Nothing in The Donald’s past indicates that he’ll back down in the face of attack. Love him or hate him, he’s the George Patton of politicians. He’s going to attack! Don’t panic, I’m not predicting violence. That’s not his style. As he always has, he’ll attack with his mouth and his money.

Some of it he can still do in his remaining days in office. He could go on a document declassifying frenzy. I’m sure there are still a few documents out there that the FBI, CIA, and various members of Congress would prefer we not see. Are you getting nervous, Congressman Swalwell? Or he could appoint special counsels to investigate election interference, Biden family corruption, or even social media campaign finance violations. Or maybe he’ll just use his pardon power to drive the left insane (though it would be hard detecting any difference).

And don’t think the threat of Trump retribution ends when he leaves office. How much mischief is a ticked-off billionaire capable of? How about a billionaire with 75 million followers? Maybe he’ll form a new political party. Or he could buy a news network (I hear some may be available on the cheap). He could become a “kingmaker” and sponsor political challengers to go against anyone (I’m looking at you, Mitt) who has crossed him. Maybe there will be a few lawsuits in store for those who have defamed him (get those GoFundMe accounts ready). Or maybe he’ll just continue to hold MAGA rallies to ridicule every decision President Asterisk makes.

Only one thing is as certain as taxes and Clinton corruption, we have not heard the last of Donald J. Trump yet. Perhaps that’s why the left looks more terrified that confident right now. They know they screwed up. They drew a line in the sand (then called for unity), and then danced across it themselves. They walked across the field, spit in their opponent’s face, and then insulted his mother. But I’m sure that won’t make him want a rematch. God help the Democrats, because we sure won’t. This is going to be epic.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star Idaho. He is a retired engineer with over 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

