Shocker: MSNBC host admits ‘Trump would be getting crushed’ if he had done what Joe Biden did

I never expected that an MSNBC host would deliver outright admission that the media have a serious double standard and would attack Donald Trump for actions that Joe Biden just took to no approbation at all. Has someone spiked the coffee pot at the MSNBC’s DC studios with sodium thiopental? Or is it that with Democrats in charge of all 3 elective organs of the federal government, it is deemed safe to let a little bit of truth out? We’ll never know, but I am guessing we won’t see any similar admissions anytime soon.

Alex Christy of Newsbusters describes the incident:

On Tuesday, MSNBC Live host Stephanie Ruhle conceded that if President Trump had an in-person Inauguration during the pandemic, the media would pounce. In a rare moment of media self-awareness, Ruhle told never-Trumper Steve Schmidt, "It will be a smaller inauguration ceremony, but they’re still having one in person and, let’s be honest, you know if President Trump did this, he would be getting crushed for holding a super-spreader event. We’d all be saying it."

None of that mattered to Schmidt, who pompously compared Biden to Abraham Lincoln and Trump to "Southern seditionists."

Photo credit: MRC TV screen grab (cropped)