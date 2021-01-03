Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wakes up and smells the coffee

After more than half a year of rioting, with his city a smoking ruin, and businesses boarded up and fleeing, Portland's socialist mayor, Ted Wheeler, has finally admitted his appease-Antifa policies were a loser.

Following yet another riot on New Year's day, he called for a state and federal bailout.

According to Breitbart News:

“My good-faith efforts at de-escalation have been met with ongoing violence and even scorn from radical Antifa and anarchists,” Wheeler said in a New Year’s Day press conference. “In response, it will be necessary to use additional tools and to push the limits of the tools we already have to bring the criminal destruction and violence to an end.” “It’s time to push back harder against those who are set on destroying our community and to take more risks in fighting lawlessness,” the Portland mayor continued.

Which is pathetic. He didn't even wait for President Trump to leave office, which was his main stated reason for allowing his city to burn. Every effort by President Trump to help save his city until now was met with insults and taunts.

Back in July, he was saying this:

During a video news conference Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler twice called the federal police in his city President Trump’s “personal army” and said that he is joining a chorus of Oregon’s elected officials in sending a clear message to Washington: “Take your troops out of Portland.” “This is part of a coordinated strategy out of Trump’s White House to use federal troops to bolster his sagging polling data, and it is an absolute abuse of federal law enforcement officials,” Wheeler said. “As we were starting to see things de-escalate, their actions last Saturday and every night since have actually ratcheted up the tension on our streets.”

He actually rebuffed President Trump several times, despite being chased out of his own apartment by Antifa last fall, among a huge many other things that laid his city low and made it a city so reviled most locals in riot-hit places were saying "at least we aren't Portland."

It was so bad reasonable people were beginning to wonder if Wheeler was actually in hock to Antifa. How could anyone be so indifferent, or so naive that Antifa was a force to be reasoned with? Antifa even apparently ran an actual candidate against him in the last mayoral election, a challenge he barely survived. Antifa, as it turns out, is very organized, much like socialist Caracas. I wrote about that here. But Wheeler couldn't stop loving himself some Antifa.

According to Breitbart:

Antifa-related violence ran rampant in Portland through much of 2020 as prosecutors in the city dismissed charges against 90 percent of the protesters arrested in September alone, Breitbart’s Ildefonso Ortiz reported. During the first week of October, only 19 of the 213 people arrested in September had pending charges. Between May and September, prosecutors dismissed more than 70 percent of charges. In one case, charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, possession of a destructive device, and rioting were dismissed against a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at police officers. In December, Antifa built an autonomous zone around a foreclosed house to stop law enforcement from executing an eviction order. At one point, the mayor issued what now appears to be a toothless edict, saying, “There will be no autonomous zone in Portland,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported When police arrived to execute the eviction order, Antifa anarchists became violent and chased the police away. The mayor pledged last week that the police were authorized to use “all lawful means” to end the occupation of the foreclosed house and surrounding streets. That did not happen. After a week-long occupation of the three-block autonomous zone, Wheeler caved and actually apologized to Antifa. The mayor and his chief of police apologized for statements they made earlier that week where they referred to the encampments as an “autonomous zone” and for threatening to use “a lawful means” to end the occupation.

Seriously, he apologized to Antifa and it only made the monsters bolder.