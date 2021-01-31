Poll shows most Americans believe other Americans are biggest threat to country

A new CBS News poll reveals that a majority of Americans believe the biggest threat to the American way of life is other Americans.

More than two-thirds of poll respondents said they believe democracy in the U.S. is "threatened," and 54% said "other people in America" are the "biggest threat to the American way of life," more so than economic factors, viruses, natural disasters, or foreign actors.

Tragically, they are right.

There is no way America as founded can survive if elite progressives/leftists/statists comprising the vast government-Big Tech-academic-media complex have their way. Specifically, they wish to marginalize, silence-- and possibly eliminate-- those with whom they disagree. Unity is not possible when one large group of people in a society believe another large group of people in that society are a threat to their beloved power and control and therefore must be neutralized at all costs.

America is more divided than at any time since the Civil War, and in some ways more so. There are certain things that can never be reconciled on this earth, such as oil and water, fire and ice, good and evil. Those who wish for a massive government nanny state that knows best how to run everyone else’s lives are simply incompatible with those who yearn to be free and believe in America’s founding principles of limited government of, by, and for the people, the rule of law, freedom of speech and assembly, the right to bear arms, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, etc. Put another way, those who detest the country as founded obviously cannot live in peace and harmony with traditional patriots. And, as we have seen this past year, there are now enough of the former to make this an immediate, existential crisis.

Something...one of these groups…will have to give-- or chaos will be the alternative. The former will never give in. Hopefully, the latter won’t either.

For any alternative is better than to live as slaves.

