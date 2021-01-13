PBS fires its chief counsel for saying what Democrats really think

Up until Tuesday, Michael Beller was an attorney (arguably a very high-level attorney) for the Public Broadcasting System (PBS), an entity that all American people help fund with their taxpayer dollars. Beller, however, hates half the American people — especially the ones who aren't Democrats and socialists — as he explained at length to a Project Veritas undercover operative. PBS fired Beller, ostensibly because he said bad things. In fact, it fired him because he was gauche enough to say what Democrats really think.

It's clear watching the latest Project Veritas video that Beller wanted to impress an admiring young person. In that context, believing that she shared his values and would give him high marks for the things he said, he had an awful lot to tell her about Trump voters, people who live in red states, and American people in general. None of it was good:

Some of what Beller says is obviously intended as a joke because he's grimacing in a way that seems to indicate a smile. The following statements, though, are quite obviously from the heart:

"We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away ... we'll put them into the re-education camps."

"Americans are so f------ dumb. You know, most people are dumb. It's good to live in a place [Washington, D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody's just stupid?"

"What's great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that's great ... a lot of them [red state voters] are sick and dying."

Nothing Beller said surprised me. My world was made up of people like Beller: affluent college graduates with white-collar jobs and fealty to the Democrat party, because membership in that party proves they are intelligent and fundamentally good. Beller's statements concerning Republicans and Trump-supporters are common currency among the more politicized. What's appalling about Beller isn't what he says, but that this is what all these middle- and upper-middle-class leftists say.

When James O'Keefe later confronted Beller, Beller ran away:

PBS promptly fired Beller. The email that PBS CEO Paula Kerger sent to the staff is actually funny. It badmouths Project Veritas as a "far-right activist group that is known for producing deceptive videos" — although it provides no evidence proving either point. It doesn't even attempt to say the Beller video is deceptive. It isn't. That's how the PBS class of leftists talks.

Kroger quotes PBS's official Twitter statement (no links to Twitter), which identifies Beller as a "mid-level staff attorney." The heavy-handed phrase is a giveaway that he's probably just as important as Project Veritas said he was. Finally, Kerger insists that "there is no place for hateful rhetoric at PBS, and this individual's views in no way reflect our values or opinions." Talk about deceptive editing.

But here's an almost cheering thought. Beller is singularly lacking in insight. In the midst of the pustulent effluvia that flow from his mouth, as he contemplates children being raised in Republican homes, Beller says this: "They'll [Trump-supporters] be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people — horrible kids." Get a mirror, dude!

Here is an important life truth: the strongest people are those who know who they are. They have the self-awareness to recognize both their strengths and their weaknesses. Democrats and other leftists, because of the rules that allow them to wrap themselves in the cotton wool of "safe spaces," even as they direct limitless hate speech toward conservatives, have never cultivated self-awareness, insight, and wisdom.

Their deficits, combined with hubris, leave them extremely vulnerable to their own stupidity and arrogance. After all, remember that Beller just got fired for telling the truth — his truth, PBS's truth, Nancy Pelosi's, Kamala Harris's, and Joe Biden's truth, and the truth of the entire Democrat party.

Correction: System for station in PBS.

Image: Michael Beller. YouTube screen grab.