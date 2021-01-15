Patrisse 'Burn Everything Down' Cullors was honored with a speaking role at Biden's Democratic Convention

Joe Biden never stops casting President Trump and his supporters as Nazi sympathizers. After years of falsely accusing Trump of praising Nazis who showed up in Charlottesville, he re-emphasized the point by running a campaign ad featuring Nazi imagery. Now he's at it again, falsely blaming Trump for inciting extremist violence and accusing Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley of behaving like Nazis.

Biden condemned the Capitol invaders as "a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, antisemites" (plenty of evidence supports this claim) but alleged they "had the active encouragement of a sitting president of the United States" — a smear of Trump, who urged the huge gathering of demonstrators to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Ironically, this is the same Biden whose 2020 Democratic Convention featured Patrisse Cullors, a violence-inciting Marxist co-founder of Black Lives Matter, after BLM's riots claimed 26 lives, injured more than 2,000 police officers, and destroyed the livelihoods of countless others in a nationwide rampage of arson and looting.

Cullors spent five years building BLM into the violent medieval mob it is today.

In 2015, she visited the Palestinian territories in the West Bank. "This is an apartheid state," she told Ebony magazine, which reported everything she said as fact. "We can't deny that and if we do deny it, we are a part of the Zionist violence." Also in her delegation were Marc Lamont Hill, who in 2018 accused Jews of poisoning water; Farrakhan-supporter Carmen Perez; and five members of the terrorist-supporting Dream Defenders, including Phillip Agnew, who in 2020 was appointed a senior adviser to the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Cullors's BLM has rallied behind Rasmea Odeh, convicted murderer of two Hebrew University students, and Rashida Tlaib sent out a tweet congratulating them for it. (After President Obama told Tlaib he's proud of her, and House speaker Pelosi supported her against her opposition in the 2020 primary, who can deny that the pro-terror congresswoman now embodies the Democratic mainstream?)

It was a busy 2015 for Cullors. Shortly after her January visit to the Palestinian territories to witness "ethnic cleansing" up close, she visited First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House. She praised the riots in Baltimore — an "uprising," a "Black Spring" liberation movement reminiscent of the Arab Spring. In July, she addressed Netroots Nation — the largest, most influential gathering of Democratic activists — where she led chants of "burn everything down" and "rise the f--- up." In August, Cullors signed a statement accusing Israel of "colonialism," "apartheid," and "ethnic cleansing" and urging African-Americans to boycott the Jewish state.

All of the above turned out to be excellent career moves. Fortune magazine included her and her two BLM co-founders on their list of the "World's Greatest Leaders" for 2016.

At the invitation of the Democratic National Convention, Patrisse Cullors addressed the Platform Committee on July 27, 2020. (The topic, oddly enough: how the U.S. can be made a safer place for minority communities.)

Her inclusion was fully predictable, considering that earlier that month, Biden addressed the Million Muslim Votes Summit, where his fellow speakers included Linda Sarsour, Rep. Ilhan Omar, CAIR's Hamas-supporting founder and executive director Nihad Awad, and Muslim Public Affairs Council founder Salam Al-Marayati. In a revealing contrast, Biden had boycotted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress in 2015.

Imagine the uproar had the Republicans given a platform to a violence-inciting, terror-endorsing right-wing bigot at their 2020 convention. The second impeachment of Trump and the effort to turn his supporters into pariahs might have begun the following day. Our challenge now is to bypass the media filter and expose the double standard in its many manifestations.

