Note to the Left: We Who Cast Legal Votes Have Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

Yes, Trump really did win the election, but it was stolen by last-minute, unauthorized rule changes, like flooding the system with unverified mail-in ballots, accepting them past Nov. 3 without sequestering them. Yet Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution says that only the state legislatures set the rules for presidential elections, not secretaries of state or election officials. If every unconstitutional and otherwise illegal vote could be miraculously removed from the total count, Trump wins in a landslide.

(So Ms. Powell and her team and other teams need to keep working on exposing the fraud, and GOP state legislatures must uproot the awful computer voting system, if they do not want imperceptibly to lose elections and mysteriously see their states gradually and mysteriously go from red to light red to light blue and blue over the next twenty years or so. Do highbrow, skeptical Republicans, who pooh-pooh the bad software notion, want to risk it? Despite their disdain, these changes must be done before 2022, and certainly before 2024.)

And yes, so far, the evidence suggests that overzealous Trump-supporters, a tiny fraction of one percent of the hundreds of thousands who attended the rally on Jan. 6, did get out of hand after the perfectly constitutional rally ended ("peaceably assemble," it says). However, then the left swooped in and created more chaos. Leftists did this throughout the summer in our cities. It's who they are. First chaos and then control. No one can use this incident to guilt-trip us because we supported Trump for four years.

At first, I did not support him because I did not like his personality, and I thought he would turn the White House into Party Central, as JFK and Bill Clinton (two Democrats) did. But he surprised me. I was happy to see him invite so many Christian leaders (of sorts) to pray with him and counsel him. And no, I'm still not a big fan of his personality, but as time went on, I chuckled at it because it must have made the uptight contort their faces with priggish sneers.

His policies were good for this country in practical matters, tweets and personality aside. He genuinely loves his country. He really cared for the little guy, bringing back jobs to the Rust Belt and taking a key constituency away from the Democrats. He followed standard conservative policies: a liberated economy (including cutting back on regulations), the right tax cuts, and a strong defense. (Yes, he should have cut the budget more aggressively, particularly before COVID, so that's a weak point). After he followed economic conservatism in large part, the economy really heated up, the best in a long time. And even his courage to stand up to the bureaucratic control tactics during the COVID over-reaction was a welcome relief. He created the Space Force. His three appointments to SCOTUS? We shall see how they adjudicate cases in the future. But at least Hillary did not appoint a different three. And he reached out sincerely to the black community, so he won 18% of the black male vote. When has a living, traditional, white Republican done that?

Best of all (for me, at least), he punched the left, usually the news media, in the mouth every day. No wonder their lying about fraud and about his accomplishments over four years became so shrill and hysterical. As a class, they have turned into liars and false prophets, to use biblical phrasing.

Further, his being aggressive with China was right; it really is a menace to us and other countries. The Abraham Accords are excellent. Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was bold. He blew away an Iranian terrorist (whoever his name was) in Iraq. He renegotiated trade deals, and countries backed down when he threatened them with tariffs. Europeans caved when he said they must pay in to NATO. He opened a dialogue with North Korea. He built the wall, and it was a net gain for our country. He did surprisingly well among Hispanic voters, even in counties bordering Mexico.

All in all, he was a very effective president for the GOP, but especially for a sane and safe America. He did all that, while opposition was unprecedentedly extreme and irrational.

Therefore, old-school Republicans — and extra-pious left-leaning Evangelicals, particularly them — and the left-wing news media must stop lecturing and attempting to guilt-trip 74 million Americans about how we should never have supported him to begin with. We are not going back to their version of the GOP or Christian public piety. (We're not even clear if it would work nowadays with the left going so crazy.) We won't allow them to lead us, as if we were their stupid sheep, beneath their dignity, so they must lift us up out of some sort of moral deficiencies, to see their light.

No. We're not listening to them because we have nothing to be ashamed of.

Just the opposite. Going forward, our main, long-range objective, in fact, is to fight the left (and condescending elitists of any political persuasion), no matter who is in the White House from one election to the next. We the 74 million who cast legal votes shall never surrender.

