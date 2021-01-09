New thoughtcrime: calling Stacey Abrams 'fat'

A football coach for the University of Tennessee has been fired after posting a now deleted tweet mocking Stacey Abrams as fat. From CBS:

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fired an assistant coach after he posted a tweet disparaging former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and activist Stacey Abrams, the school announced in a 45-second video. Chris Malone, who was an offensive line coach for the Mocs, smeared Abrams while peddling election fraud claims in a now-deleted tweet Tuesday night. "Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!! You earned it!!! Hope the money is good, still not governor!" he said, according to screenshots of the tweet.

So horrifying was this rude characterization that the chancellor of the university put out a video denouncing it as "hateful, hurtful, and untrue."

I'll concede that the tweet was hateful and hurtful (as is being called a racist, rhetoric we hear on campuses nearly every day), but the good chancellor was not specific as to what was untrue. Perhaps he means there was no cheating at all in the November election? But how would he know there was zero cheating? Even defenders of the outcome concede that there was cheating. There is always cheating, we are endlessly told. It is normal. (Why we should accept cheating as normal is a separate issue.)

Does he mean that Stacey Abrams is not fat?



"Pleasingly plump"?

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab via Wikipedia.

George Orwell understood why a political system would want to force people to affirm obvious untruths. It is about power. And the chancellor of the University of Tennessee has a lot of power over football coaches (unless they bring championships, at least).

Let's just say the coach's thoughts are doubleplusungood, and if he wants his job back, he might want to try saying Stacey Abrams is "the kindest, bravest, warmest, thinnest, most wonderful human being I've ever known in my life" in public. Over and over.