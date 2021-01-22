National Guard troops exploited for ‘insurrection theatre’ subjected to disgusting abuse as soon as no longer needed for visuals

Even Hollywood extras for crowd scenes receive far better treatment than the National Guard troops that were mobilized to protect Biden’s inauguration from a non-existent threat. Yesterday, I called it “insurrection theatre” because the massive deployment was all about generating an atmosphere of fear and painting supporters of Donald Trump as an imminent threat to the Republic because they re aching for overthrow of the government.

The excuse, of course, was the incursion of the Capitol, a disgusting event, but hardly a sign of a vast insurrection plot that would require tens of thousands of armed troops to deter or defend against.

Where was there any evidence of a mass movement to disrupt or prevent the inauguration? All I saw were conservatives denouncing the incursion. Reports now indicate that there was some advance planning for the incursion, including the planting of diversionary (an thankfully dud) pipe bombs, But we have no indication of who was behind that. And there are many signs that the people at the spearhead of the mob at the Capitol may have been false flag provocateurs from the left, who, it turns out, were extremely successful in discrediting, even crippling Trump supporters and conservatives.

The American public deserves to know on what basis the troops were mobilized in such numbers and transported to th nationa's capital. What intelligence di the FBI and DHS claim to have in hand about a mass scale planned disruption? Was it solely because of the incursion? Who made what threat asessments, and on what basis?

Now that the media and other Democrats have succeeded in their theatrical production, the Weekend Warriors have been treated like disposable props. Politico reports:

One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said. Temperatures in Washington were in the low 40s by nightfall. “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said. (snip) All National Guard troops were told to vacate the Capitol and nearby congressional buildings on Thursday, and to set up mobile command centers outside or in nearby hotels, another Guardsman confirmed. They were told to take their rest breaks during their 12-hour shifts outside and in parking garages, the person said.

Democrat and Republican politicians, of course, protested as soon as they were aware of the abuse. Nobody wants to be seen as approving of this treatment of the Guard, but yet it happened. Apparently because the Capitol Police, who now report to Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer – and who are often called a patronage organization -- ordered them out of the Capitol with no thought of what happened to them next.

In a statement, Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki said the department recently asked that troops’ shifts be reduced from 12 hours to eight in order to allow for additional rest hours away from the Capitol complex. The statement did not explain why the Guardsmen were forced into parking garages. Guardsmen who spoke with POLITICO were not given a clear reason why they were asked to vacate the buildings. The first Guardsman said it may have been due to a complaint that some troops were not wearing masks, but denied that was the case. “We have strict guidance that masks are to be worn at all times unless soldiers are eating and drinking,” the Guardsman said. Capitol Police asked troops to move their rest area on Thursday, said Guard spokesperson Maj. Matt Murphy.

Guards have paid a terrible price in Covid exposure, thanks to the crowded conditions they have been placed in for theatrical exploitation.

The troops are particularly concerned about being packed in tight quarters with limited bathroom access during a pandemic. At least 100 Guardsmen have tested positive for Covid-19, according to two Guardsmen. Some are quarantining in hotels.

The troops already were apparently feeling abused on inauguration day owing to the suspicions voiced by Democrats that some might be conspiring with the .”insurrectionists.” Anrea Widburg reported that some of them turned their backs on Biden, possibly as a gesture of protest. But now, those feelings of disgust must be amplified. And that cannot help the efforts to recruit future members of the Guard, who agree to place their personal and work lives in a subordinate position to the duties to which they may be called – for the noble purpose of defending their fellow Americans from natural disasters or those caused by humans. But to serve as props to be discarded when no longer useful? It’s hard to see how that would appeal to the idealism of potential recruits.