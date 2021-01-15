Mexico's president blasts Trump-hating social media censors, vows international action

How's this for support for President Trump from an unlikely, unexpected quarter?

Left-wing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reportedly vowed to take on tech companies on Thursday in response to the bans that President Donald Trump has faced on social media. “I can tell you that at the first G20 meeting we have, I am going to make a proposal on this issue,” López Obrador said. “Yes, social media should not be used to incite violence and all that, but this cannot be used as a pretext to suspend freedom of expression.” “How can a company act as if it was all powerful, omnipotent, as a sort of Spanish Inquisition on what is expressed?” López Obrador asked. López Obrador’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico has already started the work of getting other nations involved in the effort, including “officials in France, Germany, the European Union, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia,” The Associated Press reported.

AMLO, as he is known, not only effectively defended President Trump, who was humiliated by these little social media toads, who shut down his Internet access in cartel-like unison, he also was implicitly rebuking the left for tolerating this assault on free expression, given that the social media giants are run by oligarchs with monopolies. That makes the censorship calls from Michelle Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look pretty disgusting. The pair of them, and all the leftists calling for internet censorship now look like corporate pawns singing for their supper. Which isn't a good look for anyone on the left.

This isn't the first time AMLO, a socialist, has come to the defense of Trump. Back in November, he looked at what was going on in the states with its election fiasco and obviously recognized that movie. He, too, had had an election stolen before. That he's so principled about it really makes a lot of us here, skeptical in the past, now think it really happened.

He also helped Trump with illegal-border-crossing issues, enabling Trump to craft a stay-in-Mexico asylum policy with the U.S., which served to ensure that only the most likely asylum cases applied. That put a stop to the border surges that had been going on at the time, surges that primarily benefitted Mexico's drug cartels, which profited from the illegal immigrant trade.

All of which is mighty ironic. Two previous so-called conservative presidents of Mexico, Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderon, constantly fought with the U.S. about the question of exporting illegal aliens. Now a full-blown socialist comes along, and he sees the world just as the average American voter sees it -- and has the guts to point out, too.

AMLO's pretty goood, given his helpfulness to President Trump but here's another thing: AMLO is a skilled political actor and would hardly do this if it cut into his poll numbers. He knows that all of this standing up for Trump benefits him, too, politically, which speaks well for the average Mexican voter.

ANLO's all right. We hope to hear more from him.

Image credit: public domain image, via Wikimedia Commons