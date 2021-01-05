Mainstream media now the Great Deceiver, Father of Lies

A free press is critical to the United States, or any representative republic, as the Founders well knew.

It is too bad we don’t have one.

The mainstream media is now acting as an arm of the Deep State, not substantively different from Pravda, the (North) Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), or China’s Xinhua News Agency, which heartily supports the Black Lives Matter Movement. Whether promoting the Russian collusion hoax, the “very fine people on both sides” hoax, or any number of literally countless other hoaxes and lies, the mainstream media has utterly discredited itself to any sentient, rational human being.

And now, as American Thinker’s Andrea Widburg recently reported, the media flat-out lied about President Trump’s phone call with Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. Papers such as the Minneapolis Star Tribune ran banner headlines (since altered) reading, “Trump tells Ga. official to ‘find’ votes.” What was actually said on the call, which included several other members of the Trump team, was quite different. Trump himself stated: "We think that if you check the signatures — a real check of the signatures going back in Fulton County you'll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of forged signatures. ..."

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff, said that he hoped they could find “some kind of agreement to look at this a little bit more fully." Finding existing fraudulent ballots and/or an agreement to look at potential voter fraud more fully is not instructing someone to “find”—i.e. manufacture—votes.

The Washington Post flatly stated Trump made “false claims,” while CNN stated that Trump’s claims of election fraud were “baseless.”

It is those claims that are “false,” “baseless,” simply not true. It is astounding that, like leftist politicians, the media no longer goes to great pains to hide its overweening hatred for truth, justice and the (formerly) American Way. This is in large part because they know the schools, entertainment industry, and social media giants have already succeeded in indoctrinating/brainwashing a significant portion of the population, paving the way for them to further advance their agenda.

Prevarication is now the mainstream media’s preferred method of communication. Many of us, understandably, no longer believe anything the legacy media “reports.” This is by turns sad, disastrous for the nation, and anger-inducing. Trump was absolutely correct in declaring the media to be “enemies of the people.” They are worse than that. They are immoral liars akin even to Satan. I know that sounds harsh, and I take no joy in stating it, but the New Testament calls Satan, the “Great Deceiver,” the “Father of Lies,” masquerading as an angel of light. That he is able to deceive others by appearing as angels or other holy beings is the biggest lie—and sin—of all.

Similarly, the mainstream media—and its coastal elitist co-conspirators in Big Tech, Big Academia and Big Government—portray themselves as being angels of light, smarter, hipper, and holier-than-thou.

So The New York Times proclaims, “The truth is more important now than ever.”

And The Washington Post sniffs, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

They are naught but deceivers, liars, purveyors of prevarication.

John 8:32 notes, "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."

The media is trying to enslave your mind. Other elites and “experts” are now trying to enslave your body-- through ever more preposterous COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns.

That is the truth. The truth that shall make you free.