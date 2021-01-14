Liz Cheney makes herself the female Mitt Romney

Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney has jumped right in to convict President Trump in a House second impeachment, based on the riot that went down on Jan. 6 in the Capitol.

According to her statement, via Deadline Hollywood:

"The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled this mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said in a statement. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not." She added, "There never has been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

She's very loud and looks hagulously hard and grouchy in most of her pictures on video and Twitter. For that reason, the press is now touting her as a top-ranked Republican, the face of Republicanism, versus the giggling tennis-shoed Kamala Harris on the other side. Memo to Liz: This isn't a compliment.

Cheney claimed Trump deserved impeachment as a threat to democracy, joining the zoo of far-left reign-of-terror Democrats who want much, much, more than mere impeachment for Trump.

Seems that fact-finding and the careful weighing of details and intentions as regards Trump's guilt or innocence in this breakneck kangaroo court vote, in her mind, are for boobs. Convict first, play conservative later. And more to the point, take over.

So questions as to what President Trump knew, what President Trump intended, what President Trump actually said, the precise timing of when the crowd surged into the legislative building, whether blunders were committed by the Capitol Police, which could have prevented the fiasco, and whether it's a good thing for the U.S. to Latinamericanize its politics by punishing its last president on the way out (this is done in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Haiti, Argentina and most others) seems to go out the window. Does President Trump get any benefit of the doubt? Did he really order the crowds to storm the Capitol as things happened? Was Antifa involved? How about the FBI warnings of trouble well before it happened? Nope, it was all just Trump's doing.

This is pretty disgusting to see in a so-called conservative, particularly against a real conservative who has done so much good for the country, including providing the political coat-tails that brought in many new House members — and who clearly was a victim of electoral fraud that isn't going away in the minds of his supporters.

This is why many Republicans, led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, are calling to get her out of her position as Republican Conference chair. According to National Review:

Three GOP lawmakers — Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Rosendale of Montana, and Andy Biggs of Arizona — have all called on Cheney to step down. Jordan, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he's pressing House Republicans to oust her from her leadership role. "The conference ought to vote on that," Jordan said on Wednesday as the House met to vote on a single article of impeachment. "I think she's wrong." Meanwhile, Rosendale said Tuesday that Cheney was "weakening" Republicans for "personal gain."

Obviously, Cheney is making her move to take over the Republican Party, using as her vehicle the left's impeachment of Trump. Like House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar, she's eager to get Trump out of the picture and sees now as the time to make her move. Her aim is be the only conservative game in town, and Republicans will just have to eat it.

Whether she will succeed in toppling Trump and somehow be more appealing to voters is another matter. After all, this is Cheney, an old crony face dating from the now loathed Bush administration, someone from the NeverTrump camp now. Sure, she sounds conservative sometimes, which may well be why she muscled into her position for personal gain.

Now she's trying to take over.

She's a neo-con relic from the old and unmissed Bush administration, a group that remains bitterly resentful against President Trump, who criticized their wasteful, corruption-plagued, and never-ending Iraq war. She was one of the architects of the Bush administration's nation-building, and the bad intelligence that took us to some of the Middle East's most useless hellholes. She's also got more than a whiff of corruption. Like Hunter Biden, another offspring of a vice president, she wouldn't be anywhere she got without old Dad's connections, starting with her unearned position as a deputy secretary of state, her role in taking care of Paul Wolfowitz's foreign girlfriend in the halls of the State Department, her hunting license violation in Wyoming, then her muscling-in Senate run, which failed, and finally her positions in Congress.

Sound like an attractive replacement for Trump? Only in the mind of maybe someone at the Lincoln Project. She may somehow make herself the face of the Republican Party, but if she pulls it off, the party's voters are unlikely to be on board with her, given the beloved president she shoved off a cliff. Her fate would be far closer to that of much despised Mitt Romney.

