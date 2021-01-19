Lincoln Project campaigners reportedly hired to help rival of Bibi Netanyahu unseat him

I’m so old (having graduated kindergarten and beyond) that I remember when foreign influence in an election was regarded as a bad thing and was falsely alleged to be behind Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

But no such qualms from Trump haters at The Lincoln Project are evident in this report from Israel Today

The Lincoln Project is a group of Republicans who campaigned against Trump on charges that he was morally and ethically unfit to lead the nation. Four of the group’s founders have now been hired by Gideon Sa’ar, a former Likud star and head of the nascent New Hope party, who wants them to do the same to Netanyahu. (See: The Likudnik Who Just Might Unseat Benjamin Netanyahu) According to a Channel 12 News report, Lincoln Project founders Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, and Reed Galen will be helping Sa’ar to smear Netanyahu in the run-up to the March 23 vote. They’ll find that the groundwork has already been laid for them by a local anti-Bibi movement that has been holding demonstrations across Israel for many months already.

It is important to note that, according to the report, The Lincoln Project itself is not formally involved, only some of its prominent and principal actors. Notably missing from the list of Lincoln Project alumni working in Israel was LP cofounder John Weaver:

John Weaver, a veteran Republican operative who co-founded the Lincoln Project, declared in a statement to Axios on Friday that he sent “inappropriate,” sexually charged messages to multiple men. “To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you,” Weaver said.

“The truth is that I'm gay,” he added. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”

I wonder if those heading for work in Israel will be able to spend money there on their own firms, as this report alleges they did in the US?