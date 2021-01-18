Leftists successfully persecuting those who questioned election results, aiming to destroy careers

After 4 years of Democrats claiming Trump’s election was illegitimate based on a phony charge of Russian collusion, suddenly, questioning a presidential election is taboo. The Democrat Media Complex obviously think that the public either shares a metastasizing case of TDS, or else has no medium-term memory.

Despite the absurdity of persecuting people for the First Amendment right to express doubts, it is not just Democrats who are warning Republicans to shut up and get with the program. Pam Key of Breitbart:

Republican strategist Karl Rove said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump will be convicted in the Senate with Republicans voting for impeachment if his defense is there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Strictly speaking, that’s a prediction, not a threat. But Rove, with all his baggage, speaks for a notable segment of the GOP establishment. If his second impeachment ever comes to trial in the Senate, Trump does have plenty of other grounds for defense on the basis of his speech containing no incitement as defined by legal precedent, on the basis that reportedly the FBI has evidence of advance planning and warned of violence, negating the notion that the felonious demonstrators were motivated by his words, and on the on-the-record words of many Democrats that were far more inciteful of violence (of the BLM and Antifa sort) than anything he said.

Firebrand House radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants Senators Hawley and Cruz to either resign or be expelled from the Senate, something highly unlikely to come to pass, but laying down a marker for future reference. Her House colleague Cori Bush wants to expel members of her own legislative body:

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., introduced a resolution with 47 co-sponsors that directs the chamber’s Ethics Committee review of all 39 Republicans who voted to overturn the election results for possible censure or expulsion.

Such an action coming to the floor of the House would depend on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also has the power to determine whether or not a Senate impeachment trial of President (or ex-President) Trump takes place, depending on when or whether she delivers the article of impeachment to the Senate.

In academia, which has been gripped by Trump hatred even more than Congressional Democrats, a notable legal scholar has been fired for acting as defense counsel (a constitutionally guaranteed right) for President Trump and speaking at the January 6 rally on the Mall (also a constitutional right). Matthew Vadum in The Epoch Times:

A lawyer who represented the Trump campaign in a legal challenge to the Pennsylvania election results was forced out of his post last week as a law professor at Chapman University in California for representing President Donald Trump as a client. But what especially earned the ire of left-wing activists at the famous conservative legal scholar’s school was that John C. Eastman spoke alongside the president at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington. Violence began at the U.S. Capitol during certification of the presidential election results while the rally was still going on at the other end of the Washington Mall. There is no evidence that Eastman, or Trump, did anything unlawful by speaking at the rally. Nevertheless, Chapman University President Daniele Struppa promptly denounced Eastman for engaging in constitutionally protected free speech. Struppa accused Eastman in a Jan. 8 statement of playing “a role in the tragic events in Washington, D.C., that jeopardized our democracy.” “Eastman’s actions are in direct opposition to the values and beliefs of our institution. He has now put Chapman in the position of being publicly disparaged for the actions of a single faculty member, and for what many call my failure to punish and fire him,” Struppa wrote.

President Strupa sounds like he thinks he is defending his university as he invokes a career death penalty on the basis of free speech. His subsequent remarks add to the impression:

Struppa also said, “This week has also demonstrated that this country has a great deal of work to do for social justice and equity.”

I don’t know if Professor Eastman had tenure, but suddenly that concept does not seem to apply to conservatives after decades of leftists and outright communists being protected by it in higher and secondary education.

Meanwhile, Representative Elise Stefanik, a Harvard graduate, has been removed from the Senior Advisory Committee of the Institute of Politics there, for claiming electoral fraud, and thereby supposedly bearing responsibility for the Capitol incursion.

Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, explained why he removed Stefanik in a letter released on Tuesday. "Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November's presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect," Elmendorf wrote. "Moreover, these assertions and statements do not reflect policy disagreements but bear on the foundations of the electoral process through which this country's leaders are chosen."

As she has pointed out, this leaves the Institute solely in the hands of Democrats, as she was the sole Republican on the board. This violates the bipartisan tradition of that Institute as a body that could be trusted by both sides of the aisle. And it amplifies an atmosphere of fear:

"As a conservative Republican, it is a rite of passage and badge of honor to join the long line of leaders who have been boycotted, protested, and canceled by colleges and universities across America," Stefanik wrote. "The decision by Harvard's administration to cower and cave to the woke Left will continue to erode diversity of thought, public discourse, and ultimately the student experience. The Ivory Tower's march toward a monoculture of like-minded, intolerant liberal views demonstrates the sneering disdain for everyday Americans and will instill a culture of fear for students who will understand that a conservative viewpoint will not be tolerated and will be silenced."

But even worse, a petition started by students at Harvard has reportedly even gained some faculty support for revoking the degrees of graduates who supported President Trump’s claims of fraud. Fox Business reports:

Harvard University students are now circulating a petition that calls for revoking degrees from Trump supporters and aides who attended the elite Ivy League institution, FOX Business has learned. The reason cited, according to a copy of the petition reviewed by FOX Business, is that supporters of President Trump were involved in spreading the “disinformation and mistrust” that led to last week’s deadly riot at the United States Capitol Building. The petition is entitled, “Revoke their Degrees,” and was circulated by four students who attend Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, FOX Business has confirmed. It calls on the university to be “Prepared to take a stand for representative democracy and against violent white supremacy,” by specifically revoking degrees of three Harvard graduates who are supporters of the president: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

This is the credentialized version of Stalin’s practice of airbrushing purged officials out of pictures. If I correctly recall the graduation ceremony rhetoric, it means expelling the graduates from the “company of educated men and women.”

Madness is afoot.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped) via Wikipedia CC BY 3.0 license