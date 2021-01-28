Kangaroo court now in session

President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021. The Democrats hated the man, his family and all of his Bible-reading followers. The leftists in this country wanted you know just how much they hated him, so they impeached him for a second time, just to hate him some more. Ironically, the impeachment is unconstitutional because 1) the president had already left office and cannot be removed, and 2) Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert’s refuses to preside over the impeachment because, well, it’s unconstitutional. Ya think?

In a brilliant stroke of genius the Democrats have now unwittingly brought back a man who had just exited the stage with 75 million angry followers, again to center stage.

This is the same group of 75 million people who firmly believe that the 2020 election was rigged and Biden* (who's going to go down as the president with an asterisk) is a usurper. Emperor Joe just said that this second farcical trial of Trump, “has to happen,” but whether he understands what he is saying is anyone's guess. He might be confused with getting ice cream or taking a nap for all we know. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was not confused, and said, “I don’t think there’s a need for a whole lot of witnesses.” That makes total sense. You don’t need no stinkin' witnesses for what's in reality a kangaroo court!

Democrats are pulling the old sleight of hand trick: Hey, dummies come watch our total Schiff show. We have clowns galore and RINO elephants who just want to poop on Trump once more. Over in the center ring a bunch of preening, moronic, nincompoops will burn Trump at the stake and totally ignore slow Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to distract the entire country now smothering under a $27,000,000,000,000 deficit, a deadly COVID crisis, and a questioned presidential election. That strategy sort of worked for Titus in 79 A.D. The old Roman emperor's goal was to distract the citizens from the plague, the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius, and a fire in Rome. He kicked off a series of lavish games that lasted 100 days. Pelosi has the Super Bowl which unfortunately only lasts 100 minutes. She does have a back-up plan to surround the Capitol building with soldiers and numerous weapons platforms just in case us stupid, dirt-eating, Bible-loving, peasants get testy after the game.

