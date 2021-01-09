Joe Biden has a strange idea of what civility and unity look like

A little over a week ago, Biden called for “unity” and “healing” in America. Since then, he’s decided on a different approach: No more Mr. Nice Guy. On Friday, Biden called half of Americans domestic terrorists and compared GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to Goebbels and “The Big Lie.” If this is what Biden thinks unity and healing look like in a deeply divided country, the best bet is that both virtues will be in short supply.

Less than a week after all the states submitted their first pass Electoral College votes (several states later indicated that they would have changed their selections given the opportunity), Biden envisioned a world that had Republicans but no President Trump:

“You have a different team in town,” he said. “I’m not going to villainize the opposition, but I’m going to stand and say ‘This is what we’ve got to do,'” Biden said, adding that Republicans would understand the need to act quickly.

On December 31, Biden again played the magnanimity card with a tweet:

The challenges we face as a nation will not disappear overnight, but as we look forward to the start of a new year, I’m filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come. After a year of pain and loss, let us unite, heal, and rebuild 2021.

Wise people took those words with a grain of salt. During his 47 years living on the people’s dime (with a little corruption on the side), Biden made his name as one of the meanest and most insensitively stupid men in Washington.

Biden inaugurated his new era of “unity” and “healing” by calling Trump supporters “domestic terrorists.” Despite well over 500,000 peaceful people attending the rally in D.C., Biden chose to tar the many with the sins of the few:

What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists.

You will look in vain for evidence that Biden ever said a word against the non-stop mobs that rioted across America beginning with Trump’s inauguration. Even as anti-Kavanaugh mobs stormed the Capitol in 2018, he was quiet. It took Biden almost three months, and enormous pressure, before he half-heartedly condemned the BLM and Antifa violence that burned parts of American cities to the ground, destroyed hundreds of businesses, and killed more than a dozen people.

This is a good time to point out that, as many have noted, Trump always punched at his equals or punched up. Biden, like all modern leftists, despites ordinary Americans. To Obama, they were “bitter clingers.” To Hillary, they were “Deplorables.” And to Biden, half of the people he will take an oath to lead, are “domestic terrorists.”

Biden was on a roll. On Friday, he also went after Senators Hawley and Cruz because they too believe Biden’s election was the product of massive fraud. This time, he dragged out the Nazi comparisons:

“They’re part of the big lie,” Biden said. He soon added, “Goebbels and the great lie. You keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”

Biden, of course, was on board with Big Russia Hoax Lie, despite Robert Mueller’s having regretfully dismissed it.

Hawley appropriately shot back that,

President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.

On October 29 when endorsing Biden, The Economist said, that Biden “is a good man who would restore steadiness and civility to the White House. He would thus begin the long, difficult task of putting a fractured country back together again.” Many other leftists offered the same reason for supporting him: Civility. I think Inigo Montoya, in The Princess Bride, said it best: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

IMAGE: Joe Biden. Rumble screengrab.