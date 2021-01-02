January 6th and the right to protest

No, not that fight. While the fight in Congress will (hopefully) be epic, the fight on the streets of D.C. will be heated as well.

Donald Trump has invited patriots to march on Washington in support of the fight for election integrity.

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

It should be anticipated that January 6th in D.C. will be wild.

It has been reported that D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser is working to suppress turnout, and to punish attendees. Several hotels have announced closure on the 4th, 5th and 6th in an effort to limit accommodations. It is also being reported that porta-potties are being withheld.

Antifa/BLM have threatened attendees. These threats should be taken seriously, and attendees should be prepared to defend themselves.

I read countless op-eds and comments of how we (conservatives) will fight against tyranny if/when pushed too far. How much farther will we tolerate our long train of abuse?

Antifa/BLM are made up of pajama-boy, he/she miscreants, but they have one advantage against “the right.” They riot in packs. When they decide to attack, they do so in groups, usually against easy targets (women, older men, young persons, etc.). They count on us wanting to work things out without resorting to violence.

Our people need to recognize this truth -- an attack on any one of us is an attack on all of us. We will either stand together, or will surely be (repeatedly) beat individually. How many of our wives, sons and daughters, and grandfathers need to be attacked and beaten for us to stand our ground? Do we think these attacks will stop if/when the Left secures power? They’re already making lists. You’re (I’m) on it.

The National Guard were not federalized, and since Democrat mayors and governors refused their involvement, President Trump was unable to deploy the Guard units this past summer in Portland, Seattle and elsewhere.

But D.C. National Guard units report directly to the president. Therefore, Donald Trump should call up the National Guard to defend march attendees.

Any and every act of violence perpetrated against peaceful protestors should be punished promptly and severely. If authorities aren’t prepared to protect our right to protest, who then will?

