January 6 Updates for today

Here are updates related to January 6 broken down into various categories, presented in the following order: Rally updates, GOP objections to the votes, Peter Navarro statement, Mike Pence statement, the progressive angle, and a Trump request related to Georgia.

Rally updates

Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse, has been posting daily updates which I’ve excerpted and summarized below. For those already in D.C. or en route, please click the link for pertinent information, warnings, and tips on a variety of topics. Additional information can be found here, here, here, here, and here. 30-second video: here.

The January 6th rally in Washington DC is shaping up to be the largest ever assembly in Washington DC history. From what can be ascertained from social media and grassroots communication to CTH, millions are inbound, and the scale is growing exponentially. It’s recommended that you arrive before 9 am on the date of the event. The primary venue will be The Elipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House fence and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall. In anticipation of a crowd size that could reach into the millions, plan for the metro rail system to be shut down. President Trump will be participating at the massive event.

GOP objections to the vote

The number of Republicans who will object to the vote is growing, although the most recent group of Senators have a request they want met before objecting. Fox News reports:

A group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission. [snip] Joining Cruz are Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; as well as Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

A copy of the letter signed by the senators can be found here. Cruz will be on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Future’s program at 10 am to discuss all of this.

Here’s my take: I’d rather see more members of the GOP stand up, rather than fewer. So, I’m glad more senators are doing so and hope there will be more.

That said, it’s ridiculous this is happening now at this late hour. Granted these senators couldn’t have taken this specific stand until the votes were certified across all these states, and particularly the states in question. But, and correct me if I’m wrong, I hardly heard a peep out of most of them these past two months since Election Day (whatever Election Day even means anymore). For the most part, they’ve said nary a word as Trump has been fighting with his small band of lawyers.

Given that, I can’t help but view this with a cynical eye and wonder how much is driven by opportunism. Be that as it may, we need all the help we can get.

However (sorry, one more caveat), my eyes rolled a bit when I heard the words “commission” and “audit.” Who, pray tell, among the infinitely long list of corrupt government officials would sit on this commission? And who would be in charge of the audit? And how long would it take to complete? Are we to seriously believe that a commission could be formed quickly and get an honest audit completed in ten days?

And what do we need a commission for when a mountain of evidence has already been unearthed? What if (and here’s a crazy thought) we just followed the law? How is it, for example among so many examples, that we have video of poll workers feeding ballots into machines multiples times and yet not a single soul has been arrested?

Color me skeptical while also feeling that more trying to fight this fight is better than less, if only to stick it to Mitch McConnell.

But the big picture is that we’re not a bunch of naïve children who’ll be appeased by political theater. We want this travesty corrected now (now = 2 months ago).

Peter Navarro’s perspective on the audit request

Navarro was interviewed by Judge Jeanine Pirro yesterday and stated:

I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this and Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done and I cannot imagine when he looks at the facts, um, he won’t, uh, vote the right way on that.

Navarro also said that things could extend beyond the January 20 inauguration date, though a lot of what I’ve read suggests that might not be the case. Like all things 2020 and now 2021, there’s much confusion and conflicting pieces of information floating out there.

Mike Pence statement on elected official’s objecting to the votes

Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short, released the following statement yesterday:

The Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.

I hear that as nothing more than patronizing words meant to calm tens of millions of deplorables in the face of the most horrific, unacceptable, transformative, criminal theft in American history.

Progressives peddling lies

Progressives are busy churning out propaganda to paint those who will be attending the rally as “far right” agitators and extremists. Karl Racine, D.C. Attorney General, has expressed concern about the Proud Boys who will “pick fights, create damage, damage property, and then act in a very threatening way.”

The irony can’t be lost on any thinking person when these leftists have been threatening and assaulting Trump supporters for four years and then destroyed cities all across the country with impunity. The media denied the truth while the Wannabe Vice President bailed criminals out of jail only for them to wreak further havoc.

I care not a wit what they think or say, though I do care about the power they wield and how that impacts us, and in the short term, how it may effect things on Wednesday.

Georgia

Trump is imploring all patriots to contact public figures in Georgia:

Contact House Speaker David Ralston & Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan!

They must:

Hear the evidence

Correct false statements

Demand a vote on decertification

Ralston: (404) 656-5020 david.ralston@house.ga.gov

Dugan: (404) 463-2478 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

