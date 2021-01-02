January 6 updates

Stop the Steal Rally

Yesterday, President Trump sent out a tweet reminding everyone about the Stop the Steal rally.

The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal!

From what I'm reading, it sounds as if Trump plans to be present on Wednesday. He also said lots of evidence of election fraud will be presented to the joint session of Congress and the American people.

Sundance at Conservative Treehouse/The Last Refuge reports:

From what can be ascertained from social media and inbound grassroots communication to CTH, this is shaping up to be the largest DC gathering in recent history.

He also provides useful tips and information, which I've linked to below. There are also several comments on the thread linked above that are informative for anyone planning to be in and/or already en route to D.C.

Link to tips written by a patriot who lives in D.C. and has attended other protests includes information about travel, accommodations, restrooms, safety, cell phone service (don't count on it), and maps: here.

Link to March for Trump website that appears to be organizing buses: here.

Link to Stop the Steal website that has information about protests in all of the states in question. There will also be events in numerous other states (perhaps almost all of them), but the organization is focusing on these states for the obvious reason. They also have links to make it easy to contact elected officials. All information can be found here.

The weather report

As of this writing, the weather looks as though it will be good, if not a bit cold, given the time of year. Please pray that the weather holds and patriots gathering in D.C. are not subjected to additional burdens.

Objections to the Electoral College votes

Congressional representatives and senators have the right to object to some or all of the votes. As of this writing, it appears that there will be at least 140 congressmen and 1 senator objecting.

I feel a bit of uncertainty about exactly how this process works with respect to the time allotted when an objection is made. Does each challenge set off a debate process that lasts up to two hours, or is two hours the maximum total time allowed to debate all the challenges? Please see three excerpts below from the Congressional Research Service and weigh in if you're so inclined. (The third excerpt address the time issue.)

Excerpt 1 explains the initial step to object to a vote or votes:

When an objection, properly made in writing and endorsed by at least one Senator and one Representative, is received, each house is to meet and consider it separately[.]

Excerpt 2 explains the general process and confirms that we have no hope of winning using the objection process since both houses must agree to the objection in order for it to stand. Since we don't have a majority in the House and since our Senate majority is riddled with cowards, the objection process will be symbolic but will not change the outcome, at least the way I understand it. Still, I think it is important that it be done.

The joint session does not act on any objections that are made. Instead, the joint session is suspended, the Senate withdraws from the House chamber, and each house meets separately to debate the objection and vote whether, based on the objection, to count the vote or votes in question. Both houses must vote separately to agree to the objection by simple majority. Otherwise, the objection fails and the vote or votes are counted[.]

Excerpt 3 addresses the time allowed to debate objections.

Section 17 lays out procedures for each house to follow when debating and voting on an objection. These procedures limit debate on the objection to not more than two hours, during which each Member may speak only once and for not more than five minutes. Then "it shall be the duty of the presiding officer of each House to put the main question without further debate." Under this provision, the presiding officer in each house held in 1969 that a motion to table the objection was not in order.20In the House, the Speaker announced both in 1969 and 2005 that he would attempt to recognize supporters of the objection and opponents in an alternating fashion for the duration of the two-hour period. In one instance in 1969, the Speaker inquired whether a Member supported or opposed the challenge before he agreed to recognize him to speak. Members can yield to each other during debate as they can during five-minute debate in the Committee of the Whole, and many chose to do so in 2005. The Speaker also entertained unanimous consent requests to insert material in the Congressional Record.

Here's an excerpt from The U.S. House of Representatives historical website:

During the Joint Session, lawmakers may object to individual electoral votes or to state returns as a whole. An objection must be declared in writing and signed by at least one Representative and one Senator. In the case of an objection, the Joint Session recesses and each chamber considers the objection separately for no more than two hours; each Member may speak for five minutes or less. After each house votes on whether to accept the objection, the Joint Session reconvenes and both chambers disclose their decisions. If both chambers agree to the objection, the electoral votes in question are not counted. If either chamber opposes the objection, the votes are counted.

Louie Gohmert lawsuit against Vice President Pence

Congressman Gohmert's original lawsuit sought to expand the vice president's powers so that he could reject votes from states where there is evidence of massive fraud. Pence's lawyers asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, noting that he was not the appropriate defendant. Now Gohmert has appealed and hopes the 5th Circuit will rule by January 4.

Link to interview with Gohmert yesterday where he discusses what's at stake and his thoughts moving forward, including his fear of violence if we don't remedy this through a legal process: here. Congressman Gohmert is one of the rare members of the GOP who's the real deal. He's a tireless patriot who stands up for what's right, for truth, and for the Constitution. If you'd like to thank him for doing everything he can in this election fight, a link to his website can be found here.

Prayer

Keep it up!

