It’s time for Republicans to start planning to win again

I am growing tired of the self-flagellation among Republicans since the events on Capitol Hill on January 6. If Democrats, the establishment, and the media had accepted Mr. Trump's victory in 2016 instead of waging a 4-year campaign of obstruction and harassment, our country would not be nearly as divided.

Once Biden is sworn in, I hope Republicans are prepared to fight hard, lawfully, and peacefully to block what will be the most radically progressive agenda this country has ever seen. For example, as the Wall Street Journal reported,

[L]ast week House Democrats reintroduced as H.R.1 a voting and campaign-finance bill that would grease the Democratic voting machine nationwide and restrict political opposition. They also introduced a bill to provide statehood for the District of Columbia that would guarantee Democrats two new Senate seats.

Democrats also plan to seek to eliminate the electoral college and pack the Supreme Court. As such, the Democrats will do everything they can to change the rules of the game to make taking back the House, Senate, and presidency much harder.

Republicans should start now to line up challengers to vulnerable centrist Democratic House members and Senators so that those members have to think long and hard about every vote they take that advances the progressive agenda. Republicans only need to flip a few seats to take both chambers in two years, an entirely achievable task.

Keep in mind that the Republican Party was written off in 1964 after Goldwater's landslide defeat, again in 1976 after Watergate, and as recently as 2008. Each time they swiftly achieved power again and came back stronger.

I remain optimistic that after a few months (weeks?) of what is coming from the Hard Left, including their obsession with identity politics and critical race theory, the public will soon see that the Democrats are every bit if not more divided than Republicans. As the Democrats overplay their hand, the country should be eager to turn over Congress to Republicans in 2022. Republicans could also take the White House in 2024 if they put forward accomplished centrist diverse challengers, with profiles similar to candidates they ran in 2020 who helped them come close to flipping the House of Representatives.

Josh Kantrow is a cyber-security attorney in Chicago.